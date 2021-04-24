Fujifilm releases instax miniLink dedicated app for Nintendo Switch





If you play a lot of games on Nintendo Switch, you may want to print a perfect screenshot or a great game as a reminder. Fujifilm and Nintendo are currently collaborating on a new app that makes it easy to print directly from Switch to instax MiniLink. They have also released a new switch-themed version of the photo printer with a specially designed silicone case featuring Pikachu.

instax mini Link is a smartphone printer that allows you to print directly from your mobile phone via a Bluetooth connection. You can also edit the photo, combine it with other images, add designs and frames, capture screenshots from video and then print. Now you have a new dedicated app called instax MiniLink for Nintendo Switch that works as the name implies. It’s easy to print directly from the switch to the link.

With this app, you can print gameplay scenes, screenshots of game characters, or selected moments of video stored on the switch. When you select a photo from the switch, a QR code that can be scanned from the smartphone’s dedicated app is displayed, and after the image is transferred to the app, you can print it directly or trim it, edit it, and then print it. .. This new app only makes printing directly easier and faster.

The screen design of the app can also be changed to themes such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario, and new Pokemon Snaps in the future. You can also select 59 new frames from the games mentioned above and add them to the current 36 frames, giving you more options to choose from even in the game you took the screenshot. This new dedicated app is free to download and use.

FUJIFILM and Nintendo will also release a new color variation of the Instax Minilink, which is a variation of “Ash White (Red & Blue)”. There is also a limited edition kit available at the link and a silicone case specially designed with Pikachu. This is to celebrate the launch of the new Pokemon Snap game on Nintendo Switch by April 30, 2021. The link costs $ 100 and the bundle is $ 120 and will be available by May.

