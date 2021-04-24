Android screenshot UI on Pixel smartphone now shows Google Lens translation shortcuts





Google Lens has been perfectly integrated into Google’s Android and many other mobile phones since it was first announced in 2017. And one of its most useful features is the ability to translate text from photos and screenshots.

The Google Translate application has provided this feature for a long time, but Google Lens adds it to the camera application, making it available from any part of the UI. In any case, you can also translate screenshots or parts of the screenshots, so it’s not just about allowing photos to be translated. Also, the screenshot UI on Google Pixel smartphones now greatly simplifies this.

Currently, when taking a screenshot, if the phone identifies that the screenshot contains text written in a foreign language, “Translate” near “Share” and “Edit” in the UI at the bottom. A button is displayed. At that point, the text is automatically identified and translated into English. From that point on, you can copy the translated text or download a foreign language to allow offline translation.

This feature is very helpful. If you’re perusing something in another language and want to quickly translate the text without actually copying it and going to the Google Translate application (or whether the context is an image and can’t be copied) , You can use this feature just take a screenshot,[翻訳]Tap to set it like a flash.

Google Lens searches the text before offering a translation, so you won’t see a button popup for images that haven’t been written. It’s obviously not surprising at this point, as 9to5Google reports that the button may pop up when the screenshot shows English text.

This feature seems to already be running for Pixel clients running stable Android 11, but if you don’t have it yet, it may take some effort to reach the gadget. .. This feature seems to be associated with the server-side flag of the device personalization service.

