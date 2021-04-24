



JRiver Media Center 2021 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete standalone offline installer setup for JRiver Media Center 2021.

JRiver Media Center Overview

JRiver Media Center 2021 is an impressive application that can help users to organize all kinds of videos, pictures and music files on the computer. It provides users with a remote control by which users can easily control the broadcast connected to the TV. This app can easily play music on iPod and many other devices making it easy to listen to your desired music anytime without any effort. You can also download Hot Alarm Clock 2021.

JRiver Media Center 2021 is capable of playing all kinds of video and audio files as it supports almost all popular video and audio file formats. It enables users to view images and also apply basic editing operations such as zoom, rotate and compare. Users can easily view the metadata of any files and add new tags in files which can become easy to search for in a group of files. This application has the ability to play media files with high playback quality and also users can connect to many media streaming platforms. You can also download PCIScope.

JRiver Media Center features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after JRiver Media Center free download.

Organize all kinds of video, photo and music files, remote control broadcast on TV, play music on iPod and other devices, support all popular video and audio formats, display metadata and add new tags, play media files in high quality.

JRiver Media Center Technical Setup Details Full Software Full Name: JRiver Media Center 2021 Setup File Name: JRiver_Media_Center_27.0.85x64_Multilingual.rar Full Setup Size: 39MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Full Setup Compatibility Architecture: 64 Bit (x64) Latest Version Added: 24th April 2021 Developers: JRiver

System requirements for JRiver Media Center

Before you start JRiver Media Center free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Operating System: Windows 7/8 / 8.1 / 10. Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM required Hard Disk Space: 40MB of free space required Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or latest JRiver Media Center Free Download

Click on below button to start JRiver Media Center Download. This is a complete offline installer and setup program for JRiver Media Center. This will be compatible with 32-bit and 64-bit Windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: April 24, 2021





