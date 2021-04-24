Declaration of World Intellectual Property Day 2021





This year’s World Intellectual Property Day celebrates the innovators and creators who enrich our lives and create tomorrow’s products, services, businesses and industries. We are particularly aware of the power of intellectual property protection that enables SMEs to compete, prosper, play an important role in the heart and soul of the community and as a driving force for economic development.

SMEs are essential to national success. They make up 90% of US businesses, employ nearly half of US private sector workers, create two-thirds of new jobs, and bring opportunities to every corner of our country. Inventions born in a small town garage can have as much impact as those developed in high-tech labs. This year’s World Intellectual Property Day will help these small businesses play an important role in our society and how intellectual property rights will support their continued growth and resilience. Is emphasized.

Every small business begins with the dream of one person or one family. When that dream combines grit and determination, ideas turn into products, brands, and creative works. Combining these ideas with the strengths of our intellectual property system provides the foundations needed for new business opportunities, increased employment and financial prosperity.

Different types of intellectual property (trademarks, copyrights, patents, corporate secrets) help small businesses to be compensated and prosper from their creations and customer service. Without these protections, SME success can easily be undone. Malicious competitors can copy, steal, and unfairly profit from small business ideas and hard-earned customer credit.

We must also recognize the important role that science and technology play in protecting intellectual property. Investing and strengthening digital infrastructure supports SMEs and promotes innovation that protects the rights of citizens.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Lanham Act, the country’s basic trademark law. Trademark protection allows SMEs to benefit from the investments they make to establish brand awareness and brand loyalty. In addition, trademarks help protect consumers from counterfeiting and other deceptions that deceive them and endanger their health and safety.

When the pandemic broke out, singers, songwriters, and artists across the United States were talented to cheer us up and encourage us to support each other in difficult times. Copyright protection rewards their creativity and allows them to continue to create.

We are proud to be the country of the inventor, and my administration promises to strengthen America’s industrial and innovative powers, leading the production of tomorrow’s cutting-edge products and services. You can keep going. My administration also promises to give everyone the opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they come from, and to contribute to the creation of the strongest, most resilient and innovative economy in the world.

Therefore, I am JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR, President of the United States. Declares April 26, 2021 as the World, thanks to the powers given to me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States. Intellectual property day. I call on all Americans to observe this day by supporting small businesses in their neighborhood and celebrating the creativity, diligence, and passion behind them.

As a witness, I reached out here on April 23rd and 245th, the year our Lord was 221, and the year of independence of the United States.

Joseph R. Biden JR.

