DevExpress Universal 2021 Overview

DevExpress Universal 2021 is a powerful and comprehensive development toolkit for .NET developers that allows them to create applications for Windows, the web, mobile devices and tablets, it is a complete application that provides developers with a wide range of creative tools to create their own applications with a different appearance than other tools, this wonderful suite provides IDE for developing .NET and C # for creating interactive Windows applications, it also supports various programming languages ​​such as ASP.NET, Bootstrap, MVC and HTML5-jаvascript for creating applications: It has a very easy-to-use user interface that allows you to run it without any problems. You can also download DevExpress VCL Free Download.

DevExpress Universal 2021 is a full-featured application that can take care of any desktop, web or mobile application by offering a wide range of options and features. It includes a powerful and advanced DevExtreme tool for building multi-channel apps for iPhone, Android, iPad and Microsoft Surface tablets, and it also includes CodeRush that will remove duplicate code and enhance code quality, thus, you can write codes quickly and navigate more efficiently. You are also allowed to run tests and then quickly troubleshoot defects, in addition to that, the app uses the WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) tool that can create stunning presentations to provide a better visual experience. Got Windows 10 app controls that will allow you to create imposing business solutions to take full advantage of the best parts of Windows 10. All in all, if you are a Windows developer and want to create Windows Forms and other applications, DevExpress Universal provides a platform for you to do so. You can also download e.World Tech ASP.NET Maker 2021 free of charge.

DevExpress Universal 2021 Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after DevExpress Universal 2021 free download

DevExpress Universal 2021 Technical Setup Details

Before starting the DevExpress Universal 2021 free download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: DevExpress Universal 2021 Setup File Name: DevExpress_NET_v20.2.6.0.rar Setup Size: 412MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Version Added Last on: April 24, 2021 Developers: DevExpress

System Requirements for DevExpress Universal 2021 OS: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 1GB Hard Disk: 500MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher DevExpress Universal 2021 Processor Free Download

Click on below link to start DevExpress Universal 2021 Free Download. This is a complete standalone offline installer setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: April 24, 2021





