Internship pilot program can pave the way for success





Emmy Bison | Guest Columnist

Much of our lives have changed in the last 13 months. What we can do, when we can do it, who we can spend time with, and so on.

In the midst of these changes and the restructuring of our lives, the economies that support us are still moving forward. There are many unfilled jobs, there are huge gaps in the skills required for high-paying jobs, and there are not enough people to fill them.

This has given us the opportunity to innovate.

One of my mentors, Phil Schlechty, has always said, “There is nothing that connects people like shared trials.”

I can tell from experience that the COVID-19 pandemic forced us together and caused innovation in ways we might not have been able to reach for 10 years. Add economic stress, school safety protocols, technology and put them in a bag to rock everything. And awesome, we are now on a fast-paced orbit. There is a silver lining.

And when it comes to economic change, the Tolles Career & Technology Center has always partnered with businesses and industries for their internship experience.

Over the last three years, we have listened more enthusiastically to what our business partners need and have restructured our programs to suit the industry.

This year, more than 75 students from the pandemic participated in the internship. Tolles would like to thank our business partners for working with us during these stressful times and giving our children the opportunity.

Similarly, Tolles was recently selected as one of the 12 high school technical internship pilot programs in the state through the Office of Workforce Transformation, with the support of Vice Governor John Hasted.

“We know that if students connect with businesses at an early age, they’ll stay in Ohio, and that’s exactly what this pilot is doing,” Hustead said. “The solution to the labor shortage may be just below the local high school.”

Participating companies may be refunded to support student internships, especially industry qualified internships (Cue Career and Technical Centers).

Now, more than ever, the Career Technical Center makes more sense for student education.

I love Hasted’s words. “The solution to the labor shortage may be just below the local high school.”

And career technical centers like Tolles have been in front of you all this time.

Students, parents, businesses: It’s time to check out your local career center.

If you would like to contact Tolles for more information on Career Centers, please contact Cindy Alderman ([email protected]), a marketing and recruitment specialist.

If you would like to know more about internship opportunities for students and businesses, please contact internship coordinator Steve Cawley ([email protected]).

Emmy Beeson is the director of the Tolles Career & Technical Center, which includes students from the Dublin and Hilliard school districts. Contact her at [email protected]

