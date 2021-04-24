A bite of 15 Apple events you might have missed





Many new things were announced at Apple’s Spring Loaded event this week. So far, I’ve already read about the new iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag, and Siri Remote, but there are a lot of small announcements that you might have missed.

Entry-level M1 iMac has many sacrifices

We were pretty happy when Apple announced that the new 24-inch 4.5K M1 iMac would start at $ 1,299, but what we didn’t realize was that there was a pretty big asterisk. Not only is one of the GPU cores missing for the $ 1,499 model, but it also has only two USB4 / Thunderbolt ports, no Gigabit Ethernet, and no Touch ID on the keyboard. According to Apple, these are add-ons (but not USB ports), but at that point it’s a good idea to move to a higher model.

Apple

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now much more expensive

The iPad Pro wasn’t cheap at all, but the new model has a serious sticker shock. Whereas the previous iPad Pro was the best at $ 1,649 for the 12.9-inch model with LTE and 1 giga storage, the same model now costs $ 1,999 and you can spend $ 2,399 on the 2TB model. This is the same price you pay. For 16-inch MacBook Pro. That’s because the base price has risen by $ 100, Apple has charged another $ 200 for the same 1 TB storage, and the cost of mobile phones has jumped by $ 50.

Apple’s new AirTags made up a small part of the keynote, but it’s definitely a cool addition to Apple’s product line. It’s also not very expensive, $ 29 per piece and $ 99 for a pack of four. However, if you want to attach it to a bag or keychain, you’ll need a separate dongle to hold the AirTag. Starting at $ 29 for Apple, if you need the most luxurious case for AirTag, you can buy a Hermes bag charm for $ 299. Not enough? How about a Hermes baggage tag or $ 449? Each Hermes holder comes with an AirTag. Why at that price?

CenterStage works with all video apps

FaceTime isn’t the only new centerstage feature on the iPad Pro that uses an ultra-wide front camera to automatically pan and zoom and stay in frame when you’re talking. “Center Stage works with FaceTime and other video conferencing apps,” Apple said, making the iPad Pro the ultimate Zoom conferencing device. I’m still not sure if the app needs an update to take advantage of it, or if it’s a system-wide setting.

New Apple TV 4K does not play 120fps video

Apple’s new TV streaming box supports HDMI 2.1, especially 120Hz output. During the event, the company said, “It is now possible to play HDR at high frame rates.” However, the spec sheet only states that video support will be up to 60 fps instead of 120 fps. The current Apple TV 4K provides 60 fps video output only in SDR, which definitely improves the ability to play HDR video at 60 fps with the new one. It’s not the improvement you might expect.

It’s unclear if it can output at 120Hz to a TV that supports the box and 120Hz if a game or other app is applicable, but video decoding is limited to 60fps. It’s also unclear if future software updates will enable support for 120fps video, even for 1080p video only.

iPad magic keyboard comes in white

Apple didn’t announce the Apple Pencil at the Spring Loaded event or update the iPad’s Magic Keyboard, but introduced a new color, white. I can’t buy it yet, but I’m assuming it can be pre-ordered on Friday and shipped in May.

Apple

There is a new Apple Watch band color

The Apple Watch didn’t get stage time during the Spring Loaded event, yet Apple brought its colorful spring spirit to the wearable line. You can buy a number of new band colors in the online Apple Store, from the Hilarious (Product) RED Sport Loop and Chlorine Blue / Green Glow Nike Sport Band to the discreet Mallard Green Sport Band.

AirTag battery is replaceable

Apple isn’t exactly known for the repairability of its device, but AirTags aren’t something you don’t need to bring to the Apple Store when you die. If the battery runs out in about a year (based on Apple’s estimate), it should be replaced with a standard CR2032 coin cell battery. I’m still not sure how the bag will come off, but Apple says it’s easy to replace.

Apple Card users can merge their accounts

Apple started the keynote and talked about the new features of Apple Card that make it easy for families to share the same account using Family Sharing. This is a feature that should have existed from the beginning, but the good news is that you don’t have to be a new Apple Card subscriber to take advantage of it. Existing users can merge their Apple Card accounts to get higher shared credit limits while maintaining the lower of the two APRs.

Apple

The new 12.9-inch Pro is a bit too thick for the old Magic Keyboard.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the same size and shape as the old new, but slightly thicker than ever (6.4mm vs. 5.9mm). So I can connect to the Magic Keyboard as before, but I can’t close it properly, according to iGeneration, which I saw in the Apple Store support documentation. However, if you use the magic keyboard primarily for fixed desk work, using an older keyboard may solve the problem, as it only affects travel.

Android phones can find AirTag trackers

You’ll need an iPhone to track keys and wallets using AirTag, but you don’t have to rely on iPhone users to return lost items. When AirTags is in lost mode, the finder can tap the top of your iPhone or NFC-enabled smartphone and press and hold it to the white side of AirTags to see lost mode messages and information about AirTags, including serials. number.

The new Siri Remote does not have a U1 chip

Apple has paid a lot of attention to the fact that AirTags can pinpoint your feet when using the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but if you want to track the new Siri Remote, you’ll need to strap the AirTags in place. Surprisingly, the Siri Remote doesn’t have a built-in U1 chip, so you can’t even track the cushions of a trapped sofa.

Apple

AirTag engraving is free

AirTags are cheap enough to buy in 4 packs, but what’s really cool is how to personalize them. I’m not talking about colorful dongles. Each AirTag can be engraved with 4 letters (letters and numbers) or 3 pictograms. It feels good.

MagSafe is back.

One of the cool new features of the new iMac is the cable that connects to the back of the screen. The cord matches the color of the iMac and is cool enough, but the connection is very reminiscent of MagSafe and has a magnetic attachment that loosens when pulled tight. I’ve heard rumors that MagSafe is coming back to my MacBook, but I didn’t expect it to appear on my iMac first.

Siri Remote does not play motion games

The new Siri Remote may bring many improvements over previous models, but Apple TV gamers may not be so keen on updating. Apple has removed references to accelerometers and gyroscopes in the new Siri Remote technical specification. This seems to indicate that you can’t swing it around to control the display on the screen.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos