Resident Evil Village: How to Level Up and Upgrade Your Character





Resident Evil Village is the next big title in the Resident Evil series and comes with a whole new and terrifying set of enemies to counter it. Thankfully, there’s a bit of light that can illuminate the darkness, which comes in the form of an important upgrade system to your hero, Ethan Winters. This is a new feature not previously found in Resident Evil games. Therefore, if you know how to use it, you can make a difference between life and death. Thanks to Game Informer, you can get a little bit of what you can expect from the upgrade system.

Resident Evil: What is Village’s upgrade system?

Source: Capcom

At Resident Evil Village, the scary werewolves, vampires, and Mrs. Demetrisk are always on their toes over their shoulders to avoid stalking around the castle. The upgrade system is a new way to help combat these terrifying threats by providing upgrades for both characters and weapons. From hunting animals to collecting coins and hidden treasures, you’re always on the lookout for these important materials.

I was able to upgrade my weapon with the previous title. The closest thing to a character upgrade was the Resident Evil 7 unlockable item. This is a fast-paced change and should allow players to more diversify the way they work on the game. ..

In previous titles, he ran around desperately, uncovering secrets, finding weapon upgrades, looking around the game environment, being attacked by some form of giant scary monster, and dealing with dangerous creatures. I did. Now you have a grotesque and round vendor to visit for these important upgrades as it can be a bit stressful.

What do I need to upgrade my character and weapons?

Source: Capcom

To upgrade your character and weapons, you’ll need to hunt a bit for both livestock and transforming lycans. As Ethan, collecting meat requires hunting animals such as fish, goats, pigs, and even nasty chickens. be careful. They fight and attack! Place them immediately and collect the materials you need.

Weapon upgrades require something a little different. It is a currency called Ray. Frighteningly, this currency is earned by hunting more dangerous enemies in Resident Evil Village, such as werewolves (or lycans here), giant goats, and vampires. This will probably be a more common item earned while in the village. Be careful not to use everything in one place.

Source: Capcom

These same enemies can also drop other valuable treasures that can be sold in exchange for Ray currency. You should also keep your eyes open and look for the environment to look for more hidden treasures that you can sell for Ray. I’ve already used valuable ammo to hunt some animals (to upgrade my character … with meat), but I need the same ammo to hunt everything else in the game. You may choose the fight wisely or later regret those bold decisions.

Where can I upgrade my character?

Source: Capcom (screenshot)

There is an accessible vendor called The Duke that offers all the needs of the upgrade, and he has his own setup called Duke’s Kitchen. Now upgrade both your character and your weapon. Ideally, this is also the place to stock up on ammunition and other items as needed. Yes, this time you can actually stock up on ammo with Resident Evil!

Here, you can spend your hard-earned Rays on weapon upgrades, cash hunted meat, cook delicious home-cooked meals for character upgrades, and visit shops to get the ammo and items you need. You can buy it. In a dangerous time in the future. The Dukes Kitchen is an indispensable haven for anyone looking for a break from the dreaded village.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and Stadia. If you want to live in Resident Evil Village for as long as possible, having the right headset to hear the enemy’s voice is one of the best ways to achieve this. Check out our list of the best Xbox One headsets for 2021 to find the one that works best for you.

Next Chapter Resident Evil Village

Ethan can never take a break

Resident Evil Village follows the story of Resident Evil 7 and Ethan Winters, who have to enter a mysterious castle in search of their kidnapped daughter. You can fight terrifying creatures, including Mrs. Dimitresk and her insect daughter.

