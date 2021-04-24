Pill dispensing technology brings down the drug … with the help of humans, it





Stephanie Luehrss’ father knew that pre-filled pill packs wouldn’t work, even if carefully labeled, when he began to lose track of how many days it was. So she bought him a high-tech pill dispenser.

The MedMinder device she obtained has a daily compartment that beeps when taking the pills stored inside. If her dad is not taking his medicine, Luehrs will receive a text notification. When she learned that he had missed some doses, she went to his apartment and turned up the volume of the machine. One day she was notified that her father with Alzheimer’s disease was running the machine on an unplugged backup battery. At another time, he did not close one of the compartments properly and the box was jammed. Luehrs had to call customer service to unlock the compartment remotely and then closed the compartment properly.

Stephanie Ruhrs and her father, Barry Koskovich. Photo: Stephanie Luehrs

People like Luehrs are aware that when it comes to taking pills, technology works only with human involvement, especially for people with amnesia. According to Luehrs of Rogers, Minnesota, the machine is great, but I definitely want someone to help with refilling and other issues.

Many products and services are designed to make it easier to take pills, from smart caps like pills that are screwed into prescription bottles and chirps when taking pills, to the type of automatic pill dispenser that Ruers uses. It has been.

Smart caps like Pillsy screw into prescription bottles and squeak when taking tablets. Photo: Adam Oldenkamp / Optimize Health

Other types include heroes, doze flips, and meda cubes. These can be programmed to hold weeks or months of tablets and release the right amount at the right time. The device will sound an alarm to indicate when it is time to take the pill. In most cases, you can work with the app to receive notifications that your caregiver has forgotten to take.

There is also a simpler approach. Reminder services and apps such as MyMeds, Medisafe and CareZone.

Most of these work as advertised, but there is still the last mile problem of putting the pill in the dispenser and then in people’s mouth.

Joseph Goggler, a professor and director of the Center for Health Aging and Innovation at the University of Minnesota, said he does not have a good system to identify the right type of technology and adapt it to a particular care situation. Many technologies for the elderly are marketed for everyone.

Some healthcare professionals have told me that patients will take medication more often if they are better educated about why it is important. I’m a little skeptical about that argument. Everyone knows that good diet and physical activity can stop illness, but it is still difficult for many to stick to a healthy diet and exercise habits. Some experts have mentioned the difficulty of forming new habits that make pill popping very difficult, as well as elderly people with dementia.

Programmable devices like Dose Flip hold the supply of pills and distribute them at the right time.Photo: Dose health

Unless the bottle sits right next to my coffee maker, I don’t forget to take vitamins. After all, my daily habits aren’t as well established as my morning coffee ritual. But even when the bottle is right there, I often forget it conveniently. (I don’t like swallowing tablets.)

There are many other reasons why people do not take medicine. This is to remind you of the cost of the drug, concerns about side effects, and that they are in perfect health. According to some studies, about 50% of patients with chronic illness do not take the drug as prescribed. This is significant given that 69% of Americans between the ages of 40 and 79 have taken one or more prescription medications in the past month and 22% have taken five or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a problem.

Andre Bierzynski, director of AARP Innovation Labs, has worked with start-ups to make it easier to take the drug. He said the most promising solution is a combination of technology and human assistance. He pointed out an early stage startup with which he worked, called mcare. The company plans to sell automated pill dispensers to senior care providers. The senior care provider leases the device to the consumer and charges for the service. Elderly care providers testing about 50 seniors in Minnesota check in to people via a video screen on their device to make sure they are taking the pills properly. I have an employee. mcare has partnered with Midwestern pharmacies to offer machine-dispensed pill packs. The company’s founder, Lisa Rabin, said the service will be commercialized in the Midwest by the end of the year and will be expanded to more states next year.

With an internal video screen and pill pack spool, mcare comes from a start-up company working with AARP Innovation Labs. Photo: mcare

However, some studies have shown that neither electronic reminders nor human reminders work when patients are unmotivated. In a study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania in more than 1,500 heart attack patients, researchers gave a group an electronic pill bottle to remind them when to take the pill and to take it financially. We provided incentives and asked friends and relatives to check in when. They couldn’t do that. After all, there was no difference in taking the proper pills between those who received all the incentives and reminders and those who did not.

Karl Goldstein, a 67-year-old former journalist with Lewy body dementias, uses system patchwork to resolve substance abuse. He takes 8 to 10 prescription medications daily and needs to be swallowed at certain times. He is also taking five over-the-counter medications.

One of the prescriptions required half the dose and he had previously had to cut several pills. Some tablets aren’t cut properly, they crumble and are dusty, Goldstein said. He often dropped the pill before putting it in the pill box. Id was always looking under the couch to see where he was lying.

As his condition progressed, it filled his pill box and allowed him to spend the entire day taking pills. Things have improved since he started using a pill pack service called Simple Meds. The online pharmacy organizes his pills into individually wrapped packs labeled with the day and time and ships the supply for 30 days. Setting up the service was complicated because he saw three different doctors, each prescribing a different drug. And it takes time to keep track of refills and dose changes. His wife, Marnita Schroedl, handles it for him.

I don’t know how someone like me can do this, Schroeder said.

Marnita Schroedl and Carl Goldstein set up a pill pack service for husbands taking more than 12 medications a day at their 65th birthday party in 2018.Photo: Carina Lofgren Share your thoughts

Do you or your loved ones have a hard time remembering to take the drug? What strategy did you find useful? Join the conversation below.

Goldstein was relieved that he no longer had to sort and cut the pills himself, but sometimes he wandered around with the pill pack and couldn’t remember if he took it somewhere. During a trip to Chicago last year, Schroeder discovered that he had taken four pill packs at a time.

He uses iPhone alarms and text notifications from MyMeds to remind him when to take the pill. But he said the notification could feel like an intrusion.

I’m often so resentful at the whole drug that I don’t want to jump whenever a phone alarm or text comes, he said. I may be reading or watching TV, and I’m supposed to take my medicine right away, and sometimes I don’t want to do that.

