A dazzling new iPhone upgrade reveals the secrets of the final beta





This screen is a thing of the past in iOS 14.5

David Ferran

Apple iOS 14.5 will be released in up to a few days. This is great news as this update offers far more improvements and new features than usual at this stage of the release cycle.

At last the wait is almost over and the general release will take place on Tuesday, April 27th, or perhaps Monday, April 26th, but Apple likes the release on Tuesday.

Either way, it will be great.

This final release candidate also has some great new features. There’s nothing like a marquee element, such as being able to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch while wearing a mask. Or one of 11 cool new ways that the following software will be exceptional.

Here, the new elements are more modest. Like something in the iPad version, iPadOS 14.5 adds neat privacy features. There’s no mention of the current iPad, iPad Air, and the latest iPad Pro, the new iPad Pro that was announced a few days before it went on sale in late May, and Smart Folio adds all the new features.

With this update, the tablet’s microphone is automatically muted when you close Smart Folio. As Apple says, to avoid recording muted signals unnecessarily, the default behavior is to interrupt the audio session using the built-in microphone when the SmartFolio is closed. You can opt out of playback interruptions when the smart folio is closed to continue playing the audio session uninterrupted with the microphone input muted.

Purple iPhone 12-Available only on iOS 14.5

Apple

Siri got an updated dialog for selecting apps for music, podcasts, and audiobook requests.

The final beta shows that other issues have been resolved, including the new battery health reporting system for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. It’s a cool new feature in itself, and it’s in top condition (like a phone battery).

Oh, if you think iOS 14.5 is at the end of the cycle, think again. Apple has already seeded iOS 14.6 as a developer and has some neat additions.

Apple iOS 14.5 is set up and there are no further changes, but it does not rule out quick and correct follow-up if new issues are discovered. But in general, the box is fresh and ready to use. Roll on next week.

