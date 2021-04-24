505 Games publishes Rogue Spirit





505 Games is pleased to announce Rogue Spirit, a recently announced action roguelike PC game developed by indie studio Kids With Sticks.

We are pleased to work with such an experienced publisher, “said Andrzej Koloska, co-owner of Kids With Sticks. “Thanks to 505 Games, we were able to establish the Kids With Sticks initiative and focus all our power on the development of the Rogue Spirit. With an interesting core mechanism of possessing enemies and absorbing their skills, like roguelikes. I want to bring freshness to various genres.

The new trailer is:

Here’s an overview of the game from the Steam page:

Reality and the spirit world are now intertwined. Defeat the army of chaos and save the people of the Kingdom of Midra from the devilish invaders.

Roguelike Spirit is a 3D roguelike action game with light stealth elements. Play as a ghost of the prince of the Kingdom of Midra, own enemy characters, absorb their unique skills and fight the evil beings who destroyed your land.

Introducing the world of Rogue Spirit:

For thousands of years, the people of the Kingdom of Midra have lived in relative harmony and peace. From generation to generation, the oldest story was told over and over again. The story tells about the great chaos: the Devil’s King sealed by a hero of a long-forgotten era. Over time, the inhabitants of the land turned the story into a legend and then a myth, which was almost forgotten.

The days gone by in this peaceful sleep. As the inhabitants were unaware of their horrific past, the chain of prisons with the Devil’s King weakened, and one day they finally broke. Chaos awakens and the horrifying nightmares of the forgotten past come back to life. He was once again known to all the inhabitants of the children of the land, as well as adults and the elderly. He was afraid of the brave man as an inevitable war broke out with him. Those who could fight did and fell. Those who did not have enough power to fight were obsessed with the energy of the devil. Chaos did not leave the warrior’s body alone, but absorbed it into his army. He left no hostages and incorporated inhabitants of all social classes and types, from beggars to noble lords. His power was beyond imagination, and the mortal could not stand it.

As a last resort, Last Ones, a forgotten monk who still remembers what happened, performed a summoning ritual to bring our hero, who sealed the chaos in the distant past, out of the spirit world. It was.

You play as a ghost, the summoned spirit of the Prince of the Kingdom of Midra, and wander your land. As you pass through kingdom villages, forests and swamps, you will need to defeat and own your enemies, master their skills and adapt your combat style to different situations. Each defeated enemy is a physical opportunity with a high chance of survival.

Feature:

Roguelike game An action game that uses the stealth elements of a loop. Play as the immovable ghost of the Prince of Midra. Own an enemy, absorb combat features and fight in the play style of various characters of the best masters. Let’s continue.Set in 5 different biomes to explore the wonderful Kingdom of Midra, acquire skills, adapt to the ever-changing world, learn its legends, and hand down 20 characters with different abilities, weapons and playstyles. Permanent upgrades of different unlocks between 10 procedural level runs Secrets and bosses await 3D graphics inspired by traditional Asian designs

505 Games will release the Rogue Spirit, which will be released in August 2021 via Steam via Early Access on Windows PCs.

