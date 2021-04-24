National Grid Partners Expand Investment in Energy and Technology Start-ups





Image credit: Stock

As part of its efforts to accelerate energy transformation and digital transformation of utilities, National Grid Partners is expanding its financial support to start-ups in smart grid solutions and information technology.

National Grid, a Silicon Valley-based utility investment arm, has announced that it will secure $ 150 million to invest in start-ups that could disrupt the future of energy through digital technology.

The announcement follows National Grid Partner’s investment of up to $ 227 million in digital energy technology startups over the past two and a half years.

Lisa Lambert, Chief Technology Officer of National Grid, said:

She said the National Grid will begin sponsorship of the UN COP26 Climate Conference this week, convening the largest global environmental policy and industry leaders since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Lambert also announced two new startups that have been added to the National Grid Partners investment portfolio through $ 7.5 million in funding.

Two California-based startups, Pathr and AccuKnow, are expected to help enterprise customers protect their physical and cyber infrastructure.

Pathr reveals human behavior and interactions in physical spaces such as office buildings and factories. Pathr’s Spatial Intelligence platform uses your existing hardware infrastructure to generate anonymous location data in real time. A better understanding of travel patterns can help Pathr customers increase revenue, optimize operations, improve energy efficiency and enhance the physical security of their facilities. AccuKnox has partnered with Stanford Laboratories to develop Kube Armor technology built on the creative innovations of container security and unsupervised learning. , And the source of the data.

“We are helping companies help National Grid serve its customers more safely and reliably, so adding Pathr and AccuKnox to our portfolio is critical to achieving that goal. It’s a step, “Lambert added.

National Grid CEO John Pettigrew talks about how investments by National Grid Partners are sharpening the focus of utilities on their customers and pushing up their clean energy goals.

Investment continues with an increase in attacks on utilities by cybercriminals and an increase in calls from regulators and industry insiders who need more investment to protect and resilience critical infrastructure against attacks.

A new report released by the US Government Accountability Office in early April reiterated that vulnerabilities in distribution systems need to be fully addressed for a country’s cybersecurity strategy to be effective.

As President Biden welcomes Chinese-made equipment, the US Department of Energy has also launched a cybersecurity program. The plan is offered in the form of a 100-day initiative aimed at combating cyber threats from enemies attempting to jeopardize critical systems essential to US national and economic security.

Of all the startups invested by National Grid Partners, 78% are strategically involved with the National Grid utility.

The investment sector has two M & A exits and has led over 60% of startup investment rounds.

“We are investing and deploying technology throughout the National Grid network to enhance resoring and reliability while integrating renewable energy more easily. Our goal is to deploy globally. It’s about becoming the most intelligent and clean transmission and distribution network, “Lambert reiterated.

