Hair growth will be high tech





Robotics, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), and Photobiomodulation (Low Level Laser Light) have matured futuristic hair transplantation technology, according to experts presented at the American Academy of Dermatology’s Virtual Conference Experience (AAD). I’m doing it. VMX) 2021 Annual Meeting, 2021; April 23-25, 1st

Maria Hodinsky, MD, professor and chair of dermatology at the University of Minnesota and head of clinical research at the University of Minnesota, is an innovative treatment that clinicians can use to delay hair loss and promote hair growth. I gave an overview of the tool. Who led the session? Dr. Mark R. Avram, a Manhattan-based dermatologist and clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell Medical Center in New York, Presbyterian Hospital / Weil Medical College. Neil S. Sadick, MD, FACP, Clinical Professor of Dermatology, New York Elderly Hospital / Weil Cornell Medical Center, and Adjunct Professor of Dermatology, University of Minnesota, Minnesota.

Porting: The role of robotics

According to Avram, the transplantation techniques used in hair transplant treatment have progressed from the use of large plugs to the collection of hair follicle units, allowing hair transplant surgeons to produce undetectable natural results. In his view, robot-assisted collection of hair follicle units has several advantages over manual collection.

Over the last few years, a new approach to robotic hair transplantation has evolved, Avram said. Remove individual hair follicle units with an incision less than 1 mm from the back of the scalp and immediately place those hair follicle units on the anterior part of the scalp where the hair is thin. This has become a state-of-the-art technology that can help achieve superior treatment results.

With robotic assistive technology, clinicians can harvest 800-1000 hair follicle units per hour with minimal amputation. Robot systems can be ported in an automated way, saving a lot of valuable time in busy practice. Unless the clinician is very skilled, Avram says that not only is manual harvesting time consuming, but it can also result in high resection rates, affecting graft growth and producing aesthetic results. He said it could be suboptimal.

The central advantage of robotic technology for patients is that it is minimally invasive. Historically, one of the major problems with hair transplant surgery is the 15-18 cm scar that remains after the collection of hair follicle units through the donor’s ellipse.

According to Avram, today’s techniques using 0.9 mm punches do not require sutures and allow patients to wear short hairstyles without leaving any visible scars. However, Avram performs oval donor harvesting for patients who do not plan to have their hair shortened and whose donor wounds are not really an issue.

Innovation is a very popular procedure where thousands of hair follicles can be moved by a robot from the back of the head to the front without the use of a single needle. The procedure has become very attractive and has opened the door to a whole new group of patients who value fast, easy and scar-free treatment techniques, Avram said.

Wide range of benefits of PRP

PRP is also popular in hair growth procedures, especially when combined with transplant surgery. Autologous minimally invasive treatments have been shown to promote hair growth by promoting cell maturation, differentiation, and proliferation while minimizing the risk of infection and immune rejection.

There are several different devices available for PRP technology. According to Hodinsky, some activate platelets before PRP is injected, while others are associated with platelet activation by injection. However, it is unclear whether the key to success is platelet count or the release of growth factors by platelets.

When performing hair transplant surgery, a new approach is to perform intraoperative PRP techniques and inject the solution before placing the graft in front. Clinically, this helps maintain the existing hair around the transplant site and helps the transplanted graft grow a little faster, Avram says.

PRP seems to promote the hair cycle, allowing patients to reach their desired results sooner. It has also been shown to be effective in treating scarring hair loss, Avram added.

He said PRP is a way to combine robotics and medical technology. Intraoperative PRP helps boost transplanted hair and treats and maintains existing thinning hair.

Auxiliary use of optical biomodulation

Whether used as a monotherapy or in combination with minoxidil or PRP technology, low-level laser light has proven to be an effective and useful adjunct therapy in hair transplant strategies.

According to Hordinsky, photobiomodulation therapy is often used to initiate hair growth in patients who are primarily suffering from intact hair loss. Hordinsky has shown that several FDA-approved household devices, such as combs, bands, and caps that use primarily red light, and in some cases LED light, or a combination thereof, can help promote hair growth. I added that there is.

She advises patients to use these devices for a minimum of 4 months before assessing treatment progress. She explains that patients must adhere to the prescribed usage of the device, as overuse can cause hormesis and accelerate hair loss.

New generations of non-invasive treatments such as PRP, low-level laser light, microneedling, fractional energy-based devices, and dietary supplements have all been shown to be safe and effective in treating hair loss. According to Minoxidil or Oral Finasteride, Neil S. Sadick, MD, FACP, Clinical Professor of Dermatology, New York Elderly Hospital / Weil Cornell Medical Center in New York, and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Minnesota University Minneapolis.

According to Sadick, the best and most comprehensive way to improve the clinical outcome of hair loss and patient satisfaction is usually faster and more effective than monotherapy, so combination therapy Depends on. Combined hair loss treatment strategies are usually personalized on a patient-by-patient basis and depend on the type and severity of hair loss, compliance level, time constraints, and budget.

Importance of follow-up care

One of the key challenges in dealing with patients with hair disease is monitoring the success of treatment in outpatient settings. Fortunately, according to Hordinsky, the new imaging system not only allows clinicians to accurately examine the health of the scalp with a hair microscopic examination, but it can also assess the type of hair present at the treatment site.

Hair regrowth is a very slow process and people can be impatient with their results, Hodinsky said. Modern images can provide quantitative and accurate assessments that patients evaluate as they track improvement from treatment.

Overall, Hordinsky is anticipating further innovation. New and exciting technologies such as photobiostimulation and PRP have proven useful in treating hair loss. She said doctors should be aware of and accept their treatment potential.

Disclosure:

Avram did not report any relevant or financial disclosure.

Hordinsky has received four photobiomodulators for clinical research on the topic of photobiomodulation.

Sadick is a Venus Concept clinical researcher and principal medical advisor.

reference:

1. Hordinsky M, Avram MR, Sadick N. Innovative technological and procedural advances in the management of alopecia. Presentation Venue: American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Conference Experience (AAD VMX) 2021. April 23-25, 2021.

