Parkour Battle Royale Naraka: Bladepoint launches open beta with nearly 100,000 simultaneous players





A new battle royale game has arrived in chat and is already popular. Naraka: Bloodpoint, a multiplayer game that loves melee attacks and wall running, has just launched its first open beta, with nearly 100,000 players checking it out.

According to SteamCharts, “Forerunner Beta” started at 18:00 UTC on April 23 and 02:00 BST on April 24, and at the time of writing, 97,993 simultaneous players tried it at peak times. This is not surprising as BladePoint offers some novelties to the Battle Royale space. Maps and characters are heavily influenced by Asian history, and more melee-focused combat sets them apart from Call of Duty: Warzone or PUBG.

This is a debut project from developer 24 Entertainment, a Chinese studio. Last year, two closed betas were launched, which led to this. Obviously, people liked what they saw and some of them talked to their friends. The server operates around the world, including Europe, the United States and LATAM, and the team offers prizes for the best clips posted by content creators. Here you can find all the details and links to the best social hubs.

For those of you who don’t know, the Naraka round will have 60 players in 5 classes and will be dropped on Moralea Island. Use parkour and grappling hooks to move around the map and try to get close enough to attack enemies with elaborate one-handed or two-handed swords and weapons. The last one wins – so easy.

24 Entertainment has released a beta video preview:

You can sign up for everything from Steam and have to try it by April 26th. If you want to get a little closer to hand-to-hand combat, we have a list of regular fighting games.

