Samsung Galaxy A525G Review





If the $ 100 affordable phone is a fast-food dollar menu and the $ 1,000 flagship store is a steakhouse dinner, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is a laid-back all-day café serving amazingly delicious food.

it’s good. More importantly, it’s good where it matters. Sure, you have to order food at the counter and refill yourself with water, but the brunch is great and reasonably priced, so it’s worth it.

The A52 5G is the most spectacular of the budget A-series Galaxy phones commonly found in the United States this year, offering all the basics at a $ 499 price tag and with some great additions. Its 6.5-inch screen comes with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, which is rarely found in this price range. Its main camera includes an optical image stabilizer, which I missed when using the more expensive OnePlus 9. The A525G complies with the IP67 waterproof standard, giving you a sense of security. And hey, there’s still a headphone jack! In this economy!

7.5 out of 10

Good stuff Fast refresh rate Great screen High quality stable main camera 4 year security update guaranteed Healthy device support Bad stuff Plastic key body Too many downloaded apps and software Ads photos are unnatural Looks saturated with

Still, this wasn’t a flagship, and we needed to cut costs somewhere. The frame and back panel of the device are made of plastic and I like the matte finish on the back, but when I tap it, it has some indentations and I’m not very relieved. There is also no telephoto lens that complements wide and ultra wide cameras. In addition to digital zoom, there are only depth sensors and macro cameras of questionable usefulness.

However, the important ones are here. Samsung currently has an A52 5G on its list of monthly OS updates, saying it will provide three years of major Android OS updates and at least four years of security support. This will greatly help you get the most out of your investment in this phone and help you take advantage of its headline features. In particular, 5G sub 6GHz with hardware-level support for C-band frequency carriers will be available in 2022.

It’s common to see 5G offered on mid-range and low-priced phones, but in this country it will take a few more years for 5G networks to become really good. Let’s do it. With sound device support over the next few years, the A52 5G is likely to be long enough to actually reach the promised land of 5G.

The A52 5G offers stable everyday performance with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and 6GB of RAM.Samsung Galaxy A525G Performance and Screen

The A525G uses a Snapdragon 750G processor with 6GB of RAM, and this combination feels right here. You can reliably push it out of the comfort zone with heavy tasks like web pages using JavaScript, and I’ve noticed that it hesitates too long when opening the camera app from the lock screen. But when it comes to everyday tasks and social media scrolling, it’s going well.

Like last year’s model, the screen is where the A52 5G (and Samsung in general) really stands out. This is a 6.5 inch 1080p OLED panel, rich and bright, and looks beautiful overall. In addition, it provides all the velvety smoothness associated with a 120Hz refresh rate. Swipe between home screens, open apps, or scroll through Twitter to get a faster refresh rate and feel better.

One of the features that continues to lose the A52 5G is the optical fingerprint sensor in the display.

Even considering the additional power required for the 120Hz screen, the A52 5Gs 4,500mAh battery lasted consistently until the next day in my use. When I forgot to charge overnight and decided to accept the chaos and slip through the rest of the charge, I managed to get a full two days from it. This was a mild to moderate use, with a low percentage of double-digit batteries by the end of the second day, but the gambling was rewarded.

One of the features I’ve been losing to the A525G is the optical fingerprint sensor in the display. I’ve been accused of being on the phone many times if I don’t leave my finger on the sensor. In most cases, registration requires at least two attempts. Its hit rate drops significantly outside in bright light.

I’m seeing enough ads all day long, so I’m grateful to see another one when I check the weather.

These issues are not specific to this device and you can choose to lock and unlock your phone using (less secure) facial recognition or a simple old PIN. However, more expensive phones, such as the OnePlus 9 and Samsung owning the S21, have better in-display fingerprint readers, so there are trade-offs to watch out for.

Android 11 is included with the Galaxy A525G. This is great. The bad news is that the adoption of Samsung’s latest operating system, as we saw on the S21 device earlier this year, has packed a lot of unwanted apps, ads, and common confusion into the UI. You’ll see enough ads throughout the day, but it’s nice to see another one when you check the weather on your phone’s weather app.

If there’s a positive way to look at this situation, it’s that low-priced phones feel more forgiving than flagships over $ 1,000. But Id rather has no ads at all. Purchasing a similar priced Pixel 4A 5G gives up many other features of the A52 5G, but gives you an ad-free experience.

The rear camera bump contains standard wide, ultra wide, macro, and depth sensors.Samsung Galaxy A525G Camera

The A52 5G includes three rear cameras and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. You get a standard width of 64 megapixels, an ultra wide of 12 megapixels, and a seemingly obligatory 5 megapixel macro camera at OIS. There is also a front-facing 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Grid view

The 64-megapixel main camera produces a 16-megapixel image in standard photo mode. These images will be brightened with the very saturated colors you would expect from a Samsung mobile phone. Sometimes it looks good, but often it’s just a little to my liking. Fortunately, this sensor can capture many details with good lighting and works well from dim to very dark places.

Night mode has been set for the midrange class low light champion Google Pixel 4A. The A52 5G’s night mode shots show more noise and the details look like watercolors, while the 4A sticks to the title, while the A5 25G is far behind.

Left: Galaxy A52 night mode. Right: Pixel 4A night mode.

The Pixel 4A is a great camera with good lighting, but here the difference is more subjective. The 4A provides a more subdued color rendering, and the A525Gs image is a bit lacking in contrast.

Left: Galaxy A525G. Right: Pixel 4A.

So while the A52 5G can’t beat the older image technology of the 4A generation, it may say more about the Pixel than anything else. Apart from that, the A525G offers excellent all-round camera performance. Images from ultra-wide may have a slightly cooler color cast, but are generally good. The selfie camera has two zoom settings. A standard wide view with a slight trimming and a slightly wider angle than ever before. The difference between the two focal lengths is almost funny.

By default, the selfie camera does a fair amount of facial smoothing and brightening. I don’t think it’s completely crossing the territory of Hankham, but that AI that might certainly have that story, perhaps that Maybelline, has a smooth look to it.

If you want to go full hancam, Snapchat’s camera app with AR face filter has a new mode labeled “Fun”. Those choices vary daily and you don’t need a Snapchat account to use or share.

Young people want to be fired, but some older people like me may not want to join other social platforms if they can avoid it, but thank you very much. Finally, three years after all the kids have moved to another location, they can turn their faces into broccoli and share it with the world without having to log in to Snapchat. Anyway, there it works, and you can certainly turn your face into broccoli.

With good hardware and sound software support, the A525G is worth a little more money.

There are many things that the Galaxy A525G will be right for. Perhaps the most important feature is the one that sounds much less exciting than the cool headline specs. Security updates for at least the next few years. At $ 500, this is the budget market cap, but if you know it will take a few more years from your investment, it can be easier to swallow hundreds of dollars extra.

Samsung has invested in hardware everywhere right. The 120Hz screen enhances the user experience, battery life is good, camera performance is powerful, and a healthy combination of processor and chipset handles everyday tasks properly.

The A52 5G is a great midrange phone today, but just as importantly, it will be a great phone in the next few years.

I didn’t like cluttered software, noisy fingerprint sensors, and the tendency for photo colors to become supersaturated, which feels more forgiving when the phone gets the non-negotiable stuff right. The Pixel 4A 5G is probably the closest competitor to this device, surpassing the A52 5G in camera quality and cleaner UI, but a small device without a flashy fast refresh rate screen. Depending on how you feel about any of these, 4A5G may be a better choice.

In any case, the A525G is today’s excellent midrange phone. But just as important, it will be a good phone in the next few years. With solid hardware and a software support system to back it up, this is a more expensive budget phone worth a little extra budget.

Photographed by Alison Johnson / The Verge

