Google Promotes the Use of Google Maps During National Park Week





Google Maps promotes its features during National Park Week.

Lydia Kruge

During National Park Week (April 17-25), Google is promoting how to apply Google Maps to visits to national parks in the United States.

In late March 2021, the tech giant announced a new update to the program. This includes over 100 AI improvements with Google Maps technology and the latest advances in real time.

Among other features, the new updates are related to weather, temperature and air quality, as well as offering more environmentally friendly options for finding transportation to your destination.

Released in Google’s announcement of these updates, Google Maps’ new weather layer allows users to quickly see current and projected temperature and weather conditions in their area.

Bryce Canyon National Park is one of Google’s Top 10 Park Searches in the United States … [+] state.

Lydia Kruge

By creating environmentally friendly route proposals, Google will apply the insights of the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory to reduce fuel consumption based on road slopes, traffic congestion, and other relevant factors. It is reported that it is building a new routing model to optimize.

According to Oren Naim, product director of Google Maps, Google Maps has many features that can be applied to exploring national parks.

Before embarking on an adventure, Naim said, check out photos and lists from local experts, read reviews, and use your favorite tool, Q & A, to get useful information from the Google Maps community. I love to get it. (Q & A allows users to ask questions about their business or listings.) Ask for recommendations about the park and get tips from people who have already visited.

Google Maps is leading new features for weather and air quality updates. Shown, Canyonlands … [+] National park.

Lydia Kruge

During National Park Week, Google’s content platform posted data on top-ranked searches for parks across the United States. they are:

Grand Canyon National Park Yellowstone National Park Yosemite National Park Zion National Park Joshua Tree National Park Big Bend National Park Sequoia National Park Bryce Canyon National Park Glacier National Park Arches National Park

Based on this top 10 list, other data released by Google pointed out the best visitor times. We found that the most popular time to visit the top five national parks on weekends is Saturday at 2:00 pm and weekdays between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

Naim pointed out how Google Maps includes the ability to not only reach your destination, but also note what your visitors did there. Naim also recommended LiveView, a feature that uses augmented reality to show exactly which direction to walk. Live view helps you find directions to places such as visitor centers and nearby campsites, so you won’t get lost.

Zion National Park is also on Google’s top-ranked search list related to the United States … [+] National park.

Lydia Kruge

Naim also recommended the Saved Places feature. This is used to track hidden trailheads and spots that I really like, so I can remember them on my next visit.

Naim also uses the timeline to easily view and create a list of all the places he visited along the way, making it easy for friends to share when they need recommendations.

Google Maps Local Guide Lydia Kruge also recommended reading the information provided on Google Maps about popular times to visit national parks before going to avoid congestion if possible.

Before arriving at the park, Kruge advised that you should always download Google Maps so that you can find your way even when you are not using mobile phone services. If you’re traveling with young kids, or if you want to find specific information about the park, look at the reviews on Google Maps and search for specific keywords such as kids, steep slopes, shade, toilets, parking lots, etc. And you can learn. More about other experiences when they visited.

