WOW announced! Innovation challenge!





The process of moving to college or career can be intimidating and stressful. The university selection process, in particular, has become more complex over the past year due to the effects of the pandemic. Initial conversations and nervous questions about campus life details have been partially lost for the time being, providing an alternative path to rebuilding that connection, especially for students identifying women considering a STEM career. You need to find out.

Access to support and role models is critical to students who may be more concerned about jumping head-on into the male-dominated field. Similarly, college graduates are affected by the new normal. Moving to a new city as a graduate can be especially difficult because you don’t even know where to start forming a professional circle. Also, meeting new friends seems scary, even without the social distance requirement.

Wow!Overview of Innovation Challenge

This year is amazing! The Innovation Challenge is an opportunity to showcase the strong SWE culture offered by university campuses or specialized departments. Challenge all competing sections and create a 4-5 minute video that highlights the best attributes of the section. Both section types require details of the school or workplace and surrounding towns, the composition of the SWE section and its splendor, and the unique activities, outreach, or advocacy activities that the section is involved in. For the university section, please also share details about the engineering department.

For more information on challenge requirements, please see this Challenge Packet.

Apply for this WOW! Innovation Challenge by May 31, 2021!

Video example

SWE has hosted similar assignments in the university section in the past with very beneficial results. Georgia Institute of Technology, one of our past award winners, can be found here:

These videos are already influencing the current SWE Nexters

Sheila, a sophomore in California, can watch the videos in the Drexels SWE section and see the various options there directly, and see these videos when she’s actively looking for a school. He said he appreciated it.Will help her [be] You can experience the environment and learn about all the diverse options at the university.

Virginia’s SWE Nexter, Ayonnah, has been worried about not being able to make so many friends at college as a senior in high school, especially in a new environment thousands of miles away from Virginia. She said she was particularly impressed with the USC and Georgia Tech SWE videos. [They were] Thanks to the fun activities that all the girls were doing together, we were able to make a connection that was very exciting and at the same time helped to promote their career. The outreach efforts shown in the video by USC’s SWE section helped Ayona make the decision to join USC.

Your submission can make a big difference!

The next generation of engineers can have a similar impact as they prepare for college and career transitions. Not only can you help them connect with the schools and communities that are most suitable for them, but you can also recruit new classes for talented and dedicated SWE members.

The deadline for this challenge is May 31, 2021. Here is the link to apply. If you have any questions, please contact outreach @ swe.org.

We look forward to watching your video, and so will the next class of college and graduate SWE members!

