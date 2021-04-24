Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Release Date, Price, Mobile Version: What Do We Know?





Nvidia Ampere has been around for some time now, so it’s time to start expecting budget cards to go on sale, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. This layer of graphics cards will also eventually reveal Nvidia’s strategy for the low-end market.

With Nvidia Turing, the RTX 2060 is the cheapest graphics card to brand the RTX, and more affordable graphics cards such as the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti retain the GTX name of the previous generation. So will you see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050? Or will Nvidia bring non-RTX cards like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2650 to budget gamers?

Only the time is known, but now rumors show that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will be on the market soon, perfect for 1080p esports gamers who don’t have cash or need something more powerful like the RTX. is. 3060 Anyway, you can’t buy it right now.

However, rumors are starting to pile up in this mainstream part, so I thought it would be best to collect the rumors in one place and make some speculation.

Chasing cut What is it? When will Nvidia’s next budget graphics card go on sale? Perhaps how much will it cost by June 2021? Probably about $ 149 (£ 149, AU $ 279)

(Image credit: Nvidia) Release date of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

The predecessor of the RTX3050, the GTX1650, was launched on April 23, 2019, about three months after the release date of the RTX2060 on January 15, 2019. This year, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 was launched on February 25th, so if the RTX 3050 follows the same release schedule, the new graphics card will be sometime in May.

However, when the GTX 1650 was launched in 2019, there wasn’t a shortage of graphics cards of the same type as it is today. It’s quite possible that Nvidia will postpone the release of RTX 3050 for a month or two. This is to build a sufficient supply to meet the growing demand that all graphics cards are currently facing.

After all, Nvidia did it with the RTX 3060, even if it wasn’t enough to stop the RTX 3060 from selling out quickly. I don’t think Nvidia will take too long to launch a graphics card, but for now, we’ll invest in the release date of the RTX 3050 in June 2021.

(Image credit: Future) Price of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

So far, one of the best things about Nvidia Ampere is that Nvidia hasn’t actually raised the price of newer graphics cards than Turing’s equivalent. And I suspect it starts with RTX3050.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 went on sale for $ 149 (£ 149, $ 279 AU) and basically stayed there for the rest of its life. However, Team Green has updated a bit more with the GeForce GTX 1650 Super for $ 159 (£ 159, $ 399 AU). These two graphics cards are so close in price that I don’t think Nvidia will offer a cheaper option unless they also plan to launch the RTX 3050 Ti, which rumors suggest.

In any case, it’s probably safe to assume that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 will cost around $ 150 to $ 160, and if performance is right, it’s perfect for affordable gaming PCs and laptops.

(Image credit: Future) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 mobile

Today, many rumors about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 usually refer to the mobile version of the GPU, rather than the first desktop graphics card to boot. In fact, I haven’t heard much about the desktop version of the card.

The most promising of these leaks is none other than Lenovo, which has leaked future GPUs multiple times in the past. The rumors suggest that you have both the RTX 3050 Ti and the regular RTX 3050. Both are equipped with 4GB of GDDR6, and the specifications of the Ti version are slightly higher.

It also shows the results of the Geekbench leaked in March 2021 showing the mobile version of the RTX 3050 Ti. For now, it’s very rare, but not surprising, that the RTX 3050 Mobile was launched before the desktop graphics card version. At least that means you can actually buy things.

(Image credit: Future) Specifications of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

All the rumors we’ve seen about the RTX 3050 are about the mobile version of the GPU, so for now that’s the basis of our guess.

The Geekbench results mentioned above describe a GPU with 4GB of VRAM and 20 compute units. Let’s assume that Nvidia hasn’t changed the core layout of all other Ampere GPUs, and that those 20 compute units contain a total of 2,560 CUDA cores. But that’s the case with the Ti version.

Another rumor suggests what you can expect from a regular RTX 3050, suggesting that you get 2,048 CUDA cores (16 compute units) and 4GB of VRAM.

However, the rumor includes the actual game. Shadow of the Tomb Raider. In that game, the leaked results suggest that the RTX 3050 can record 60fps at 1080p in the Ultra settings. Here, the RTX 3050 Ti records 69fps. If these results are accurate and probably not, it means that the RTX 3050 Ti is about 15% faster. It’s pretty huge.

It’s probably premature to over-guess about the desktop graphics card version of the RTX 3050, but the specs may not be exactly the same. Take RTX3060 as an example. The desktop version of the RTX 3060 has 12GB of VRAM and 28 compute units, while the mobile version has less 6GB of memory but more 30 CUs.

However, the desktop version makes up for the differences in computing units with a higher power budget.

After all, until Nvidia actually announces the graphics card, we don’t even know the final specs of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or how the desktop version differs from the mobile version. Until then, you can only guess and monitor rumors, and there is no doubt that you will do that.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos