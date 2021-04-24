Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr. joins Raytheon Technologies’ board of directors – Homeland Security Today





Raytheon Technologies has announced that the board has elected Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. as a board member. Harris, the current CEO of venture capital firm Vescalius Ventures and a prominent former NASA astronaut, is an experienced business leader with significant achievements in space exploration and emerging technology advances.

Gregory Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Raytheon Technologies, said: “His groundbreaking work in space and his impressive leadership in business, education and healthcare are noteworthy. Our management, employees and shareholders have a wealth of experience. I hope to benefit from the leadership he has shown in community development. “

A veteran astronaut, Harris has traveled more than 7.2 million miles in space, recording more than 438 hours. He was elected to the Astronauts in January 1990, was a Mission Specialist at Space Shuttle Columbia in 1993, and a Payload Commander at Space Shuttle Discovery in 1995, making him the first African-American to walk in space. During his tenure at NASA, he conducted research into space-adaptive musculoskeletal physiology and clinical research, and also developed in-flight medical devices to extend astronauts’ stay in space.

Harris is Vesalius Ventures Inc, a venture capital firm that invests in early to mid-term healthcare technology and enterprises. CEO and Managing Partner. He is a member of the board of directors of US Physical Therapy and Monebo Technologies. He is a fiduciary / director of the Salient and Barings Investment Fund. In addition, he is a board member of the National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine – Health Policy Committee, Texas Medical Center, CHI St. Luke’s Health System, and Harris Institute & Foundation.

Harris said: I personally and professionally agree with the very core cause of Raytheon Technologies: the importance of the company as a positive force in space exploration, innovation, education, and community development. “

Harris, who lives in Houston at the age of 64, has extensive community and philanthropic experience. In 1998 he founded the Harris Foundation. The mission of this nonprofit is to invest in community-based initiatives that support education, health and wealth. In addition, Harris is currently the CEO of the National Math and Science Initiative, a non-profit organization that supports STEM education.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Houston, a Master of Medicine degree from the University of Texas School of Medicine in Galveston, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas. Faculty of Medicine, Institute of Technology Health Science Center. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic, a fellowship of the National Research Council for Endocrinology at the NASA Ames Research Center, and was trained as an aviation physician at the US Air Force Aerospace Medicine School. He is also a licensed private pilot and a certified scuba diver.

Harris has won numerous awards, including seven honorary doctorates, the NASA Space Flight Medal, and the NASA Award of Merit. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and won the 2000 Horatio Alger Award.

Read the announcement at Raytheon Technologies

