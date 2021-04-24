What are the best features of the partypoker mobile app?





April 24, 2021 Matthew Pit

Modern smartphones are more than just mobile phones. These are basically miniature handheld PCs with a wealth of features installed. You can also play poker on the go with great mobile poker apps like those created by partypoker.

Just as mobile phone technology has made great strides over the years, so has mobile poker apps. Online poker sites spend countless hours and money creating the best mobile apps for their customers, including partypoker.

The partypoker mobile app has been almost unrecognizable for several years. From the moment you launch it, you will find that the latest incarnation has so many ideas. These are features of our favorite partypoker mobile app.

Download the partypoker mobile app for iOS and Android and start up to 40 tournament tickets!

Designed for portrait mode

There was a time when mobile operators did their best to make the smallest devices. Those who are old enough to remember the Nokia 8210 will know exactly what it means here. Phones go against that trend, and now the bigger the better. The screen of my cell phone is 6.7 inches, which is definitely the bigger one.

You need both hands to use a large phone horizontally. Moreover, who has used their phone in this direction? The partypoker mobile app works in portrait orientation, allowing you to play poker while using your phone in the most natural way possible.

Playing in portrait orientation instead of landscape orientation allows you to perform other tasks with one hand, making the partypoker mobile app a true mobile experience.

Earn up to $ 500 extra on partypoker hot table

When it comes to playing in this mode, Boffin behind the app has thought about everything. The bet button is within reach of your thumb, and the bet slider can be increased or decreased by sliding your thumb or finger. Everything is designed to be played with one hand, which stands out from the crowd.

Not only can you play poker from mobile in the most natural way, the partypoker mobile app has a complete suite of poker products. There are cash games, and there are also fast-forward cash games. Both have new hottable features.

SNG players can start grinding on the move and literally hit the jackpot by starting some SPINS tournaments. Multi-table tournaments also exist and are correct, so you never miss a scheduled tournament again.

The layout of all poker games available on the partypoker mobile app has been redesigned for one-handed play. After playing mobile poker like this, you don’t want to go back to holding your cell phone with both hands.

You don’t need a huge bankroll to become the Legend of the Week in Party Poker

Special gamification function

At some point in your life, you may have heard the term “gamification.” Basically, gamification is about adding game-like elements and principles to your product to improve the user experience. Fitness tracker company Fitbit does this through badges and trophies, and partypoker does this with some fun additions in the mobile app.

Throwables is from the partypoker mobile app. Of course, in a virtual sense, throwing an object at your opponent can tell you how your opponent played the hand! You can throw tomatoes, kisses, and even emoji poops across the table as you see fit.

Thanks to the “Rabbit Hunt” feature, you can even peak the next card. Once you have collected enough diamonds, win them while playing at the table. When you finish your hand, you may see a rabbit on the screen. Tap it to see what community cards you have if you have them in your hand! Don’t sit in the stew wondering if you hit your flash, show you to the rabbit!

A great and feature-rich partypoker mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices. Go to the Google Play Store for Android devices, the Apple App Store for iOS devices, or use your favorite mobile device to visit the partypoker website and redirect to mobile app downloads.

Remember that when you download partypoker from PokerNews, you are entitled to up to 40 worth of SPINS and MTT tickets.

To receive 40 tickets in a week, please deposit 10 tickets.

Day 1: 5x $ 1SPINS Ticket + 1x $ 5.50 MTT Ticket Day 2: 1x $ 3SPINS Ticket + 1x $ 3.30 MTT Ticket Day 3: 1x $ 3SPINS Ticket + 2x $ 3.30 MTT Ticket Day 4: 4x $ 0.25SPINS Ticket + 1x $ 5.50 MTT Ticket Day 5: 1x $ 5 SPINS Ticket + 1x $ 3.30 MTT Ticket Day 6: 5x $ 1 SPINS Ticket + 1x $ 5.50 MTT Ticket

