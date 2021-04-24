Respawn’s new project is the original IP and is currently hiring a development team





Respawn Entertainment has grown significantly since the beginning of its first Titanfall game, with multiple franchises and releases under its belt. The next game, or at least one of the next games, will be the original IP. This is the first time Titanfall has been launched in 2014.

The details of the project are scarce and appear to be in the early stages of development, but some Respawn developers have confirmed that the game will be a new IP. This phrase is also used in official job listings, referring to a “compact incubation team,” which Studio means. Programmer Steven Kah Hien Wong added that only five people are currently involved in the project.

Join us early and help build a new IP from scratch. We are currently a * 5 * team looking for a 6th (coder)! https://t.co/BpfxUBZ71L

Steven Kah Hien Wong (@gluttyriceball) April 22, 2021

Respawn certainly includes a lot in the ongoing development of Apex Legends and the expected sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Last year, we branched into VR at Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

The list also states that there is no crunch or overtime and Respawn will support the “cultivation” of candidates. [their] Life work balance. It doesn’t seem like Respawn expects a full-time producer to work on the project full-time. One responsibility is a “self as a producer” activity that includes tracking the time spent on various tasks. It is in its early stages.

Whatever that means, the development team will “open up new ways to enable adventure to the heat death of the universe,” and the team still emphasizes pleasing gameplay. Respawn has worked primarily in first-person shooters, with the exception of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Titanfall games in particular are known for their buttery-smooth controls.

It’s been over four years since Titanfall 2 was released and commercially underperformed, but it doesn’t seem to have completely killed the possibility of a sequel. According to Respawn’s parent company, Electronic Arts, the choice depends on Respawn itself. Given that the second game was highly regarded in both multiplayer and groundbreaking campaigns, there are certainly still vocal fans waiting to play Titanfall 3.

