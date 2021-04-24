Horizon has a new Apple TV 4K, is it worth the upgrade?





As Apple said in the invitation, the April event was packed with new products. From the new 24-inch iMac to the long-awaited AirTags and, of course, the all-new Apple TV 4K.

The new Apple TV 4K may look similar, but it has a more powerful processor inside that takes everything from games to movies to the next level. In addition, there is a new Siri remote that is easier to use and includes new features and (very necessary) button changes.

But now, after the hype from the event is over, we have to ask a difficult question:

Is 2021 Apple TV 4K Really Worth It? If this is your first Apple TV, should you get it? Also, if I already own an Apple TV 4K, do I have to abandon my system and buy a new Apple TV 4K?

Here’s what you need to know:

What are the advantages of the new Apple TV 4K?

The new Apple TV 4K isn’t limited to new models, but this time it offers some new features. It’s monopolizing new, more powerful processors.

The 2021 Apple TV has an A12 Bionic chip. To be sure, this isn’t the most powerful chip Apple has ever made. The chip was introduced in 2018 and was first used on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and iPhone XR.

Still, that doesn’t mean the new Apple TV is a pushover. Despite being an old chip, it has enough power to take system performance to another level. However, this is easy because the old Apple TV 4K had an old A10X chip.

With the A12 Bionic, you can not only improve existing features on your new Apple TV 4K system, but also new features. For the first time, Apple TV supports 4K high frame rate video with high dynamic range (HDR for short).

Similarly, you can play Dolby Vision videos on your Apple TV. This is especially useful if you are using the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are the only iPhones that can record video in that format.

In addition, AirDrop has been improved with the new Apple TV 4K, allowing you to stream video at 60 frames per second without lag.

In addition, there is a new color balance feature that can automatically adjust the color of your Apple TV. Simply point your iPhone at your Apple TV and the system will do the rest. The colors are adjusted automatically without any manual changes.

However, it’s worth mentioning that if you have an iPhone with tvOS 14.5 software update installed and iOS 14.5 and Face ID, you can use this feature on older Apple TV 4Ks.

The new Siri remote is better than ever

The Siri Remote had at least one of the biggest changes in its design. You should now see the Siri button on your right, just like your iPhone. I know. It ’s shocking, is n’t it? But wait, there’s more.

Today, Siri remotes are made of a single piece of recycled aluminum, giving you more control over what you see. Start with a click pad that is much easier to navigate when choosing what you want to see. Not only that, it is touch compatible. This means you can swipe, jogging, and gesture to browse movies and playlists on Apple Music.

As mentioned earlier, the Click Pad has a touch-enabled paddlewheel (think of the Click Wheel), which helps you more accurately fast forward or rewind (jog) with a simple gesture. And what’s the best part of everything? No need to buy a new Apple TV 4K. The new Siri Remote has been confirmed to work with older Apple TV systems. That way, if you’re used to the current Apple TV system, you can choose to buy just the new Siri Remote instead.

Fair warning, but it’s not exactly cheap. This magic remote control costs $ 59. This isn’t the most affordable, but it’s better than buying an all-new Apple TV.

So is the new Apple TV 4K worth it?

Sure, the new Apple TV 4K looks good, but with a starting price of $ 179, you should ponder whether you really need to upgrade. If you really don’t need a faster processor, 4K high frame rate HDR, or Dolby Vision, there’s no reason to buy a new Apple TV 4K.

Yes, Apple seems to be trying to make Dolby Vision a reality, but it may still take years before it becomes a more mainstream video format. That said, Apple is working with large networks like Fox and HBO to use Dolby Vision more often. Still, you can wait for a while before you make the leap.

Plus, the color balance feature and Siri Remote will be available on older systems, so you can just update your Apple TV 4K and order a new remote to feel like you’re using a whole new system.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for your first streaming system, the 2021 Apple TV 4K is for you. Get amazing video quality with a powerful processor that lets you play games smoothly on Apple Arcade, watch your favorite 4K shows, and work with Apple Fitness +.

Whether you’re new to the Apple TV world or ready to upgrade, your new Apple TV 4K order will start on April 30th and your system will be available in late May.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos