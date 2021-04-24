How to use Google Assistant with Samsung Galaxy Buds





Samsung may not be pushing the Bixby voice assistant as much as it used to (remember the Bixby button on the phone?), But it’s still present in many Samsung accessories. Most versions of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have a gesture that activates the default voice assistant on your phone, but if you’re using Buds on your Galaxy smartphone, the assistant is usually set to Bixby. What if I want to use the Google Assistant instead?

The Galaxy Wearable app doesn’t have a setting to switch between virtual assistants, but thankfully it only takes a few steps to use the Google Assistant with Galaxy Buds on Samsung smartphones. If you prefer, you can also use Galaxy Buds with Amazon Alexa.

Reset the default assistant

The first step is to reset the smartphone app that becomes active when you use the assistant gesture on your Galaxy Buds. First, find the Bixby app on your Samsung phone, hold down the icon and press the info button when it appears. You can also search for Bixby in the mobile settings app and then select the Bixby app.

When the Bixby app information screen is displayed,[デフォルトに設定]Tap. The screen will say something like “This app is set to open by default for some actions”. Finally, press the “Clear Default” button. This will remove Bixby as the main assistant for the Galaxy Buds.

Please select an assistant

Then select the assistant that your Galaxy Buds will use. The Google app may already be installed on your Android smartphone, but if for some reason it is not installed, download the Google app from the Play Store. If you have the Alexa app installed, you can also choose Alexa as your assistant.

Then listen to the Galaxy Buds and activate the assistant gesture unless you change the settings. Press and hold any of the buds for a few seconds to do it. A pop-up will appear on your smartphone, allowing you to select the app you want to use. Tap the desired assistant, then[常に]Press the button. For example, in the screenshot below, we selected “Google” so you can use the Google Assistant instead of Bixby.

You can now activate the assistant on your Galaxy Buds and the selected app will be used instead of Bixby. If you later want to return to Bixby or switch to another assistant, repeat the steps in the section above (but find the app of your choice instead of Bixby). Many people want to use the Google Assistant instead of Bixby, so Samsung really needs to add this button to the Galaxy wearable app.

Thanks to Reddit’s mrkylerhodes for finding this method!

