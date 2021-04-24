You can now add the current date to your Chromebook shelf





Experimental flags allow Chromebook users to pin the current date to the shelf.

One of the basic features that Chromebooks have missed so far is the ability to display the current date on the shelf. Fortunately, this has changed because Google has added an option to show and hide dates on the shelves in Chrome OS.

Show current date on Chromebook shelf

According to Chrome Story, Chrome OS 90 has an flag that allows you to display the current date on the shelf. Simply switch this single flag on to lock the current date on your Chromebook shelf.

Limitations on displaying the current date on the shelf

There are some restrictions on adding the current date to the Chrome OS shelf.

First, you can display the date on the shelf only if the shelf is fixed at the bottom. If you place a shelf on the right or left side of the screen, you cannot display the date on that shelf.

Next, Google says the Chromebook needs to be “big enough” to display the current date on the shelf. Google hasn’t made it clear what it means to be “big enough,” but 9to5Google people advise that screens wider than 1280 pixels are big enough to display dates on shelves. ing.

How to display the current date on a Chromebook shelf

It’s easy to display the current date on the shelves because all you need to do is switch the flags. If you’ve used a Chromebook or Chrome browser for a while, you probably have done this before.

Here’s what you need to do to enable dates on your Chromebook shelf:

Open a new tab and enter: chrome: // flags Find the flag named Enable Show Date InTray. Click the drop-down menu next to that flag and[有効]Choose. Restart your Chromebook.

When the Chromebook restarts, the current date will appear on the shelf in a shortened format. Normally, clicking on a date opens the calendar, but this doesn’t seem to be the behavior of the date item on the Chromebook.

If you want to disable the date, go to Chrome’s Flags menu and disable the flags you enabled above.

Find the current date on your Chromebook shelf

Chromebooks can now display the current date on the shelf, eliminating the need to hunt around for the current date. Google has recently added so many new features to Chrome OS. This is great for all Chromebook users around the world.

