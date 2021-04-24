Hackers improve McDonald’s infamous broken ice cream machine





Wired recently details how a man is hacking a McDonald’s ice cream maker in protest of what he says is a predatory business model that goes beyond the issue of repair rights. Did.

Wired reports in an article titled “They Hacked McDonald’s Ice Cream Maker and Started the Cold War” that Jeremy O’Sullivan is competing with McDonald’s and its frequently broken ice cream maker. doing.

Ice cream machines are sold by McDonald’s to franchise owners for approximately $ 18,000 each. However, McDonald’s does not teach restaurant owners how to repair their machines.

Wired writing:

Of all the mysteries and injustices of the McDonald’s ice cream machine, the first thing Jeremy OSullivan claims to understand is its secret passcode.

Press the cone icon on the screen of the Taylor C602 Digital Ice Cream Machine, then tap the button that displays snowflakes and milkshakes to set the numbers on the screen in the order 5, 2, 3, 1. With an accurate series of 16 or more button presses, the menu magically unlocks. Only this cheat code will give you access to your machine’s vital signs. It’s all about setting the viscosity of the milk and sugar components, the temperature of the glycol flowing through the heating element, and the meaning of many sphinx-like error messages.

No one at McDonald’s or Taylor explains why there’s a secret private menu, “OSullivan wrote in one of the first mysterious text messages he received earlier this year.

O’Sullivan told Wired: “It makes a lot of money to have a customer who is intentionally and intentionally blind and unable to make very radical changes to his equipment.”

In response to this situation, O’Sullivan and his partner Melissa Nelson began selling gadgets as large as the small paperback books they called Kitch. Installing it inside a McDonald’s ice cream machine and connecting to WiFi will basically hack the machine and give you access to prohibited features.

Kytch intercepts communication between components and sends them to a user interface that is easier to use than the original user interface intended by the machine manufacturer. The device displays all the internal data of the machine, but logs it over time and suggests troubleshooting solutions via the web or apps.

See Wired Magazine for details.

Lucas Nolan is a Breitbart News reporter on issues of freedom of speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @ LucasNolanor with a secure email at the address [email protected]

