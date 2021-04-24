Destiny 2’s Transmog system is an absolute greedy mess





There was a lot of joy when Bungy revealed a few months ago that Destiny 2 would finally receive the armor transmog next season. Although there were many real celebrations in that article, armor transmog was a long-sought feature. However, thanks to the Eververse Store mention, many concerns remained in updating the roadmap. Is getting transmogs in-game an ungodly and boring grind to encourage the purchase of silver, or both the way to get transmogs in-game and the financial way live in harmony with each other Are you?

Well, thanks to this week’s Bungie update a few days ago, we now know. You can easily summarize the general consensus into a single statement. Congratulations to Bungie, you messed up Transmog.

Destiny 2’s armotransmog is somehow worse than any other implementation found in other games.

The transmog system revealed in this week’s TWAB article is one of the most obscene, moody, and greedy features ever implemented by Bungie. Someone at Bungie decided that transmog was the best system for aggressive monetization, rather than providing the community with what they wanted. Although Bungie isn’t here to discuss whether Destiny 2 should be cashed further, this transmog system is transparently greedy.

Why is Transmog such a mess and why is the community legitimately resentful by revealing it? Let’s start with the offensive method needed to earn one Transmog token. This can only be used to convert one armor into a universal armor ornament (also known as a cosmetic skin). Note that this process only unlocks the transmog token of the class that completes it (this is important to note later).

To earn Transmog tokens, players must first kill their enemies to earn the new currency Synthstrand. Players then exchange Synthstrand for a special transmog bounty that rewards Synthcord. Then you need to convert Synthcordinto Synthweave. Accumulate a certain amount of Synthweave and make the collection’s legendary or subordinate armor universal armor ornaments (also known as cosmetic skin).

I promise you, it’s not Reddit shit. This is the actual method for crushing transmogs, as explained in this week’s bungee article. Oh, this is the absolute best part. Only 10 tokens can be obtained during the season. Every season, not a week, not a month. These are two full armor out of the hundreds in the game that set the season for transmog. Oh, but don’t worry, you can get 20 tokens in the introductory season! This is class-by-class, so if you want to unlock all the Transmogs available today, you’ll need 33 years’ worth of seasons.

If seasonal caps aren’t an issue, token grinds can be annoying but painful. But for now, Destiny 2’s Transmog system has clearly become such a big headache for one reason and one reason. That is to motivate players to spend money on Transmog tokens in the Eververse Store. You see, the tokens there aren’t locked to the class you grab them, and they bypass the seasonal cap. So if you want to skip very complex grinds, you need to add one or two slots to make it look good. Alternatively, both need to make some cash. We’re talking about $ 10 for each armor set, so it’ll be added soon.

This is a hardcore free play monetization for non-free games. Destiny 2: New Light is basically a demo at this point, as it has been very severely culled thanks to the Destiny Content Vault. And if you want to enjoy the current content, whether it’s the season or a general extension, you have to pay. Published by Perfect World Entertainment, a monetization overachiever, Neverwinter features an infinitely good transmog system, and the game is terrified near all free-play sins.

There isn’t even an anti-cell transmog as an option! Most people don’t borrow.But this system doesn’t work

-Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) April 22, 2021

Hell, arguably even the Elder Scrolls Online, which is over-monetized, has a more flexible transmog system. Sure, you have to buy an additional loadout, which is a pain, but at least all the armor and all the weapons I plunder are added to the Transmog Pool. Replacing transmogs can be costly, but earning gold at ESO isn’t as tricky as the process devised by Bungie.

And there is a hard limit, which is obviously not appropriate for technical reasons. FINAL FANTASY XIV has a strict limit on the number of items that can be converted to transmogs (or “glamor” in the formal term), due to server restrictions. Believe me, we’ve seen what the increased inventory does to the game, so the limits are annoying, but at least some justified. But with Destiny 2, you can buy Transmogs until you’ve converted your entire collection (which can cost thousands). The only reason there is a limit is to force most players to buy silver.

For the Bungie developer who busts a donkey to transmog to Destiny 2, I’m absolutely sick. Getting the engine and server to work well would not have been an easy task. The community should be praised. The new look UI alone is absolutely amazing, and the team responsible for it deserves a tap on the back. But anyone above them who decided, “Hey, you can make all the money with this,” completely undermined all their efforts.

Seriously bungee, what the heck? We know that both the press and fans can complain for the wrong reasons, but the current implementation of transmog in Destiny 2 isn’t just about grabbing thinly obscured ironic cash. .. The worst part of all this: the transmog system will probably recede and become a bit silly, and Bungie will be praised as “listening.” No, fuck it. You cannot deliberately generate praise by deliberately terrifying the system so that the adjustments made to it are objective improvements.

Bungy’s approach to transmog is much worse than any of us could have predicted. It’s an unnecessarily complex, overly shattered, cartoonish, stingy system that feels like an announcement, so back, the defender becomes like “see, hear.”

lame.

— Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) April 22, 2021

That doesn’t mean we don’t want Bungie to review this transmog implementation. I myself, the community, and the rest of the press all seem to agree. Destiny 2’s Transmog system is hot trash. Very likely to be adjusted. It’s just annoying to know that you can move from a dumpling fire to a slightly smaller trash can fire and reconcile with it.

I’m not arguing that everything should be free, but since the Transmog system is currently designed in Destiny 2, why even a free pass cares? I didn’t expect Bungie to monetize Transmog (they like to make extra money in the sun like all other major developers), but the current implementation Is swinging too hard on the bigger side of monetization. One of its main features is this dirty one, and it’s hard to be cynical about the next season, which is clearly driven by profits.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention shaders! Shaders that are not consumables but remain unlocked only once have a 750% higher cost of bright dust. Not everything else in the Eververse Store was cheap in the first place. So again, congratulations on the bungee. You messed up transmog in Destiny 2.

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos