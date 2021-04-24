Poll: What color do you plan to buy a 24-inch iMac?





Apple announced the new 24-inch iMac this week. This is the first redesign in over 10 years. The Mac has a brand new design with a minimal bezel, seven colors, and an M1 chip. How many colors do you plan to order on April 30th?

Going back to its roots, Apple is betting that the new colors will help revitalize the iMac lineup. The new 24-inch iMac is available in green, pink, blue, silver, yellow, orange, and purple, with a white bezel, a thin design, and no Apple logo on the front of the product.

For the first time, Apple has installed a 1080p FaceTime camera on a small iMac. It currently has four USB-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt and have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

24-inch iMacs such as the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini use the M1 processor, with up to 85% CPU performance and twice as fast GPU performance as previous models. All of this is on the new 4.5K Retina display.

As we’ve done in the past, Apple is differentiating this 24-inch iMac with more colors on its high-end models. For example:

The iMac with a 7-core GPU starts at $ 1,299 (US) and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It has an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse. The iMac with an 8-core GPU starts at $ 1,499 (US) and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, 2 Thunderbolt ports, 2 additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

Apple will ship a compatible Magic Keyboard, Mouse, or Trackpad with this new Mac. So if a customer chooses an orange Mac, all accessories, down to the braided USB-C-Lightning cable, will be orange.

Are you planning to buy a 24-inch iMac with an order starting April 30th and this Mac coming out in late May? If so, which color are you going to choose?

