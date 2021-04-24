Resident Evil Village Shows Boss Karl Heisenberg, Lady Dimitresque





The other three Lords who serve under Mother Miranda in Resident Evil Village have been revealed, showing players which boss to fight.

Three more Resident Evil Village bosses have been revealed, and an additional lord has collaborated with Lady Dimitresque under Mother Miranda. Previously, fans just saw Dimitrescu, and Capcom is now using popular villains to promote the next horror game. It’s still unclear exactly how these other lords will work, but Lady Dimitresque will stalk players in Resident Evil Village.

The publisher plans to offer players some short demos, the first of which already started last week. The second Castle demo will start on April 24th. This gives players more opportunities to experience gameplay in Resident Evil Village compared to story-driven Village demos. Unfortunately, only PlayStation players can download and play these demos until the multi-platform version is released in May.

Fans had plenty of opportunities to see Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitresque, but the monopoly from IGN revealed some of the other bosses in the next game. It turns out that the very tall woman is only one of the four Lords who serve the Goddess of Miranda’s mother. Art director Tomonori Takano spoke to IGN, explaining that Dimitresk was inspired by vampires, and the other three were “based on werewolves, mermen, and ghosts” in Gothic design.

The first of these three additional lords is Karl Heisenberg, an engineer wielding a giant metal hammer. The player has to take on the villain in his old family factory. Salvatore Morrow is the second boss and looks more like a scary creature than a human. The designer specially created Morrow as “the most repulsive character on the planet.” Finally, the last Lord revealed in the article is Donna Benevent, who operates a terrifying doll called Angie.

Meanwhile, Capcom recently confirmed that Resident Evil Village has revived mercenary mode. In fast-paced spin-off mode, players try to quickly defeat the stage, upgrade weapons and items between rounds, and unlock special abilities. However, this mercenary mode iteration is done in first person, which is very different from the previous year. It also has a series of play stages, allowing players to face different enemies and tackle their own challenges.

So far, Lady Dimitresque has dominated the Resident Evil Village headline, so it’s great to get a glimpse of some of the other bosses in the game first. It’s unclear if it will stir the imagination of fans in the same way, but each Lord certainly looks horrifying and dangerous.

Resident Evil Village will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms on May 7th.

Source: IGN

