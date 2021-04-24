Google Pixel Buds receive an unexpected $ 50 discount at retail stores





Currently, all speculation focuses on cheaper Google earphones, but some recent developments have been made around second-generation models. The latest includes some US retailers that are applying a fairly significant $ 50 discount to the current Google Pixel Buds.

Update 2: Google is currently discounting Pixel Buds in Canada ($ 239-> $ 169), the United Kingdom (179-> 129), and various European countries (199-> 139). The discount starts on Wednesday and ends on Monday, May 3rd.

Update: This transaction will be available in the Google Store for over two weeks. Other retailers will probably follow the end date of May 3rd.

$ 50 off Pixel Buds. It will start on April 16, 2021 at 12:00 PT and end on May 3, 2021 at 11:59 pm, but will end as soon as it is out of stock. US resident only. Must be at least 18 years old. Offers may not be combined or transferred with other offers unless otherwise stated. Purchase must be made at Google Store US. Not valid for cash or cash equivalents. If prohibited, it will be invalid.

Original 4/15: As of tonight, Google Store, Best Buy, Verizon and B & H Photo have discounted Pixel Buds from $ 50 to $ 129. The latter retailer has stated that “supply at this price is limited,” with Almost Black, Clearly White, and Quite Mint cutting prices.

Headphones are almost a year old and this deal is pretty weird. Google itself hasn’t discounted more than $ 20 on the Pixel Buds since its launch. The presence of the Pixel Buds A essentially requires Google to continue selling more premium models in some way as an upgrade offering. Just today, we reported that the A variant seems to lose the swipe gesture to adjust the volume, but to achieve the expected low price, we need to remove some other features.

Meanwhile, Google stopped selling Oh So Orange models last weekend. The company’s first true wireless earphones were announced in October 2019 alongside the Pixel 4, but weren’t shipped to the state until April of the following year. The international launch took another three months, but initially it was only available in white before the other three variations were available in August.

The Pixel Buds features a touch-sensitive dome that accepts a variety of taps and swipes to control audio playback and calls, and activate assistants. HeyGoogle hotwords are also available. Rubber stabilizer arcs help keep them in your ears, and spatial vents prevent the feeling of clogging and allow you to hear the surrounding sounds.

You can listen for up to 5 hours (2.5 hours of talk) on a single charge, but 24 hours with an egg-shaped charging case. It can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. Google packed a 12mm dynamic speaker driver and IPX4 waterproof. The dual beamforming microphone suppresses background noise, and the voice accelerometer detects voice by vibration of the mandible. The IR proximity sensor works to detect the presence of buds in your ears for autoplay / pause.

Pixel Buds received a major feature drop in August with the addition of Bass Boost, Find My Device integration, and Attention Alerts.

