Emerging technologies provide trading opportunities for India and the United States





Perhaps the common strategic threat emerging from China and the growing alliance with Russia and Iran will allow India and the United States to further exploit this technological diplomatic potential.

Disasters test human resilience, and crises like the Covid pandemic pose opportunities. India and the United States recognize that this opportunity can be used for greater strategic goals and economic benefits. The two countries chose to complement each other strategically after addressing the challenges posed by China’s recklessness and threatening Beijing to harass neighboring countries and block the supply of important rare earth metals. .. In the future, India and the United States will have a great opportunity to collaborate not only on defense technologies, but also on emerging technologies such as advanced robotics, nanotechnology, AI, big data and analytics. Think-tank experts interested in technology trade between India and the United States are optimistic about the opportunities that emerged from the charter of the last quad conference in the four countries. Technology partnership with the United States. According to experts, the greatest use of these high-end technologies is not only for various governments to track the outbreak and spread of future pandemics, but also for their citizens. Nanotech applications in space technology, quantum computing, 3D printing, and high-end manufacturing and healthcare are several other areas where the two countries have tremendous potential to work together. Also, given the penetration of Indian technology experts into the US high-tech industry, it is logical that greater cooperation between the two countries’ technology sectors will occur more prominently in the coming years. Perhaps the growing alliance between China, Russia and Iran will allow India and the United States to further exploit this technological diplomatic potential. Richard M. Rossou, Chairman of the US-India Policy Research at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said: We are pleased that the strategic technology has been crystallized into the working group. But more must happen. All quad countries share concerns about China’s dominance of the flow of commodity trade. We hope we can find a way to work together to reduce trade barriers and make our businesses more competitive in the quad market. And much more can be done to coordinate each approach to infrastructure investment across the region. China’s main driving force in the Indian Ocean Territory is through investment or lending in strategic infrastructure. Not all projects are suitable for the transparent and financially sound framework market democracy required by quad countries, but they ignore or pursue unilaterally important projects in the region. I can not do it. -US situation agrees with Rossow. Sure, quads shouldn’t be considered just security groups. Think of the major initiatives that came out of the Quad Leader’s meeting a few weeks ago as primarily dealing with non-security issues such as pandemics. Another major non-security area is high tech and innovation. There is a lot of room for cooperation and it is worth adding for all four quad members. Humanitarian aid is another potential area for involvement. Quad literature often mentions that the 2004 Asian tsunami response was the first quad initiative. I heard a lot about 5G and cyber security. There is a strong desire to oppose Chinese technology, which quad countries perceive as a security threat because of their surveillance capabilities. During the pandemic, vaccines were also indirectly a health technology and one big unity. However, the Indian and US trade and business sectors are seeking to take advantage of this new Indian and US quad partnership. Perhaps the game changer technology sector is here to be fully utilized. However, there are also regulatory obstacles. So far, Rossow does not know how high the upper limit of economic cooperation through the quad is. India continues to impose new trade barriers, and the United States has at least suspended trade liberalization under agreements. Areas such as 5G, strategic minerals, pharmaceutical precursor chemicals, and submarine cables have ample direct strategic overlays. But that’s a relatively small agenda. Trade liberalization is crucial in emerging areas such as robotics, medical devices, self-driving cars and renewable energies. Therefore, data flow between partner countries must be unimpeded. Kugelman will add soon, but keep in mind that these technical issues are a major priority for all quad countries, especially because of concerns about how Beijing can deploy these technologies. .. Emerging technology trade may be in the trillions of dollars, like Rossow, a DC circuit think tank, but barriers remain unresolved in many Indian states, and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi It slows down the dream of enhancing India’s domestic market image. Mr. Rossou states that the central government under the Modi administration has made great strides in improving the domestic business environment. However, openness to trade flows remains an important weakness. Also, Indian states need to start working more aggressively to present more transparent and business-friendly regulations. Most of the manufacturing bottlenecks, such as labor law, electricity and land access, are controlled primarily by the Indian states. Kugelman said Tech is an area where there is ample potential for cooperation between the United States and India. We have the expertise and capital, but there are significant restrictions. For example, different views on issues such as data localization suppress both. These constraints are certainly overcome. But it still takes time. Sectors such as artificial intelligence and 5G business play an important role in new strategic relationships as they are important for both commercial and security reasons. Licorice details. We cannot allow Chinese companies with visible and invisible connections between the Communist Party and security agencies to become dominant global players. Our government plays a limited role in pursuing commercial agreements for each private sector, but in cooperation with other countries, fair and transparent bidding, coherent regulation, and non-state actors. You can secure other basic issues that provide an equal playing field for you. Win a contract and grow your business. And India and the United States could be more engaged in new technologies in the areas of climate and energy. For some people like Kugelmann, climate change is one of the evergreen shared threats that unite the quad nations. All four are vulnerable to climate change in different ways. There should be a good basis for information sharing and ultimately technology transfer in a way that helps promote clean energy projects and climate change mitigation more broadly. Rossow points out the need for this technical partnership from an Indian point in the energy sector. He states: Over the next 20 years, India will devote more resources to the electricity sector and related energy sectors than the entire country’s history. But the political pressure to keep costs extremely low means that innovators must push the boundaries of what they can do. Materials scientists need to leverage new materials to reduce losses and achieve more efficient and costly transmission. Data scientists create programs that help regulators understand pricing issues and visualize where losses are occurring on the grid. Storage will evolve, further increasing investment in renewable energy. Software companies improve billing. Technology hardware companies create versatile, low-cost smart meters that provide better visibility on the grid. Rossow, who continues to visit India and regularly monitors the provinces of India, has entered the future market share of India in other countries where it was properly and optimally utilized. A CSIS expert said: India is already a leading technology partner in terms of engineering, software, and related IT-enabled services. India has traditionally struggled to meet human resource requirements, and while there are many IT graduates, too few have real-world work skills. The Philippines and other markets have begun to gain some market share. However, Indian dynamic technology companies such as HCL and TCS are moving high in the value chain, and the market is large enough and many technologies unless the government harms the regulated environment with difficult data regulations and tax laws. The market in which companies exist is large enough. Already on the market for manufacturing. To become the dominant global manufacturer, India needs to pursue additional reforms in land, labor and remove other barriers to our Babassu permit raji. And, as mentioned earlier, most of the problems are in the states, so the Indian states must be aggressively reformed.

