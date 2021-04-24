The redesigned BMW M440 presents a new look, new hybrid performance





All this means a hybrid of power and exhilaration. To be honest, it wasn’t a hybrid at all, so I had to reaffirm that it was actually a hybrid. Without a quiet start, you wouldn’t notice the hybrid part at all.

Off-line, it’s fast, and through all its gear, it’s full of great transmissions. To summarize this new engine on the m440i, it’s athletic. If you like how BMW has driven in the past, this time you won’t be disappointed and you may be even more impressed with the overall engineering of this coupe.

The interior is elegant and luxurious, as BMW expects. Nothing is flashy or over-the-top, but the clean, pristine interior has excellent touchpoints and quality not found in other luxury brands. The seats are also incredibly comfortable. Being a coupe, there is not enough foot space and headroom in the back seats. Two passengers can return there, but some distortion may be required to get in and out through the only doors on either side.

It’s a coupe collapse and that’s why you don’t see too many coupes out there. As an executive car or everyday driver for young people, the m440 is ideal. Not so much for a family ride. In fact, my tester came with what BMW calls an executive package. This includes a live cockpit pro system that includes a heated steering wheel, a heated front seat, ambient lights and gesture control for the infotainment system.

Infotainment is great, technical, but lacking intuition, as is usually the case with European vehicles. After some learning how to perform gestures and how to operate various aspects of the infotainment system, you will be impressed with everything it does.

Exploration Is there a minivan revolution in the future?

Congratulate BMW on charging wireless phones, Apple CarPlay interactions and WIFI hotspots. Harman Kardon’s sound system is also great.

The starting price for the m440 is $ 58,500. With so many packages, options and features (all sold separately), the final price for my tester was $ 70,470. One of the big and confusing drawbacks of German vehicles is the price structure and the price of the package. It’s like being nickel-painted and dim to death.

The 2021 BMW m440i xDrive coupe has an EPA rating of 22 mpg / city and 31 mpg / highway. I averaged around 26mpg during non-ideal weather, where BMW handled itself very well.

It’s been a while since I drove the BMW, but the boy was impressed with what he saw from this coupe.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance car journalist. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 BMW M440i xDrive Corp

As a price / test price ………………………………. … $ 58,500 / $ 70,470 Mileage ………………………………………….. ………… 22 mpg / city; 31 mpg / hwyEngine ……………………….. …… 3.0 -6 cylinder hose power with liter turbocharger …………………… ……… 382 hp / 369 lbs./ft. transmission. …………………. 8-speed automatic drive wheel ………… … All-wheel drive final assembly point … Dingolfing, Germany





