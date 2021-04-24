



Access to entrepreneurial culture is one of the most unique aspects of being a student at the University of California, Berkeley. Given the extensive alumni network of founders and CEOs, and the proximity to many Bay Area tech headquarters, the University of California, Berkeley is the best school if you want to build a successful startup.

Having lived in the heart of Silicon Valley for the rest of my life, I’ve always wanted to start a startup myself. UC Berkeleys’ reputation for students who have set up more companies than any other university in the world is one of the main factors influencing my attendance decision.

For the past two years, I’ve been involved in a myriad of entrepreneurship programs affiliated with the campus. I especially enjoyed the A. Richard Newton Lecture series featuring talks from many successful campus graduates and former students such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Marla Beck, co-founder of Bluemercury; Prakash Janakiraman, co-founder of Nextdoor. I also took several project-based classes through the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology, the campus’s leading entrepreneur and innovation center. Last semester, as part of an entrepreneurial class, my team worked with home cleaning product company Ecover. Our job was to find the best way to sell Ecovers reusable products to environmentally friendly Gen Z and Millennial consumers. In our class, we devised a soap and detergent product box subscription service. I love the ability to combine a passion for marketing with customer discovery to help global companies with their pressing marketing tasks. In the entrepreneurship class that Im is currently taking, Im is working with a team to use augmented reality and virtual reality technologies to help reduce pollution and fast fashion waste with e-commerce virtual fit products. Is being created. I also took several design classes through the Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation, and my team is working on an artificial intelligence project to make speech recognition and speech recognition more comprehensive and fair to people of color with design theory. I had the opportunity to apply the technique. Design is an invaluable skill for target users to create products in an easy-to-use and efficient way, so we encourage all founders to take design classes.

Berkeley SkyDeck is a campus-leading startup accelerator. I had the opportunity to discover the basics for building a startup, learn about user experience and user interface design, and take advantage of SkyDeckDeCal, a shortened version of the incubator experience that heard industry experience from venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. At the end of the decal, the class had a demo day. Our project received an automatic selection of the SkyDeck HotDesk incubator program as my team’s food technology startup was chosen as the winner. There, we will work on product launch and scaling. Incubators are a great way to grow your startup and accelerate product development. These programs often have access to industry professionals and mentors who can provide advice on pitch decks, mockups, and screen design. It’s important to be surrounded by other young entrepreneurs who are experiencing the same process, as working on a startup can be difficult in the end and the process can be difficult.

One of the most difficult parts of the University of California, Berkeley startup culture is finding the right people to start working with. Many formal entrepreneurial classes on campus provide a curriculum and guide the project, but it is up to you and your team to decide whether to proceed with the project after the class is over. This requires the dedication, organization, and accountability of all members to spend time and effort when the project is no longer needed for grades. In addition, when you’re ready to take your project seriously, you’ll want to create a team of people with different complementary skills. This is one of the reasons why I encourage you to actively take classes in different faculties, join clubs and meet people from other universities. As a non-technical, I was able to form a technical team through the Convergent of the Interdisciplinary Entrepreneurship Club, Berkeley. Last year, our team pivoted from some ideas and settled on a productive product of financial technology. He is currently participating in a pitch contest, applying for seed funding, networking with alumni founders, and receiving advice and mentorship on launching and acquiring paid customers.

Ultimately, campus entrepreneurship and startup culture are what you create from it. If you just want to step in, take a class at the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. If you’re willing to spend your time and dedication in launching your product and funding venture capital, sign up for an incubator and learn how to network with Silicon Valley industry professionals to reach out to the right people. The University of California, Berkeley startup culture can be fast-paced and competitive, but it also has more resources and a network of successful graduate founders than any other school.

