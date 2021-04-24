Emirates News Agency-New 820,000 sqm hub to drive research and innovation in Abu Dhabi





Abu Dhabi, April 24, 2021 (WAM)-Zones Corp, one of the largest operators in the United Arab Emirates’ dedicated economic zone, signs a contract with Block 7 Investments, a joint venture with Abu Dhabi’s EFIRE Capital Holdings Limited. did. Malaysia’s Davi and Selva Dynamic Holdings Belhad are expected to develop a Block 7 innovation hub in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Industrial City (ICAD).

New developments address key sectors such as healthcare, computer science, robotics, mobility, renewable energy and sustainable advanced materials. Block 7 is an innovation with an ultra-modern infrastructure, robust services, and an intelligent living space that leverages ZonesCorps’ existing manufacturing ecosystem, with a unique setup that acts as a platform for tech start-ups. It is designed to act as a hotbed for leading industries.

The Block 7 Innovation Hub will leverage the Zones Corps Advanced Manufacturing Cluster. It is a leading regional manufacturing hub that also serves the biopharmacy, environmental technology, mobility and ICT sectors.

It covers more than 820,000 square meters and includes a dedicated IT facility, smart office complex, exhibition center, retail stores and entertainment space.

The agreement was signed by Zones Corp CEO Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed and Dato Dr. Ir. Mohd Abdul Karim Bin Abdullah of Block 7 Investments LLC as part of a ceremony held at Zones Corps headquarters in front of Abdullah Alhameri, who is responsible for the industrial city and free zone clusters in the port of Abu Dhabi.

Regarding the agreement, Abu Dhabi Al-Hameli, Head of Industrial City and Free Zone Clusters at Abu Dhabi Port, said: Efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a leading hub in the world of innovation.

“In line with our leadership vision of promoting a sustainable economy driven by innovation, an innovation hub that promises an intelligent life complements Abu Dhabi’s industrial strength and makes the next generation of young people the most transformative in the world. It creates many opportunities to enter some of the industrial sectors.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Zones Corp, said: “The collaboration with Block 7 is in line with Zones Corps’ strategy to develop Abu Dhabi as an industrial and innovation hub.

“Leveraging Zones Corps’ growing industrial ecosystem, this project not only provides groundbreaking concepts and solutions for the benefit of the global manufacturing industry, but also technology, innovation, within a single environment. And how to combine human elements.

“This project is in good agreement with existing plans to move Abu Dhabi’s industry and manufacturing sector forward, bringing R & D, education and technology to the world and providing models for others to emulate.”

Dr. Dato Ir. Mohd Abdul Karim Bin Abdullah of Serba Dinamik International Ltd and Block 7 Investments LLC said: “We are confident that this project will meet the demands of the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia and the United States and catalyze the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi. China, African countries. This project has advanced manufacturing and innovation patents. We will fulfill Abu Dhabi’s desire to promote economic growth through. ”

