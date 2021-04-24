You can now upload 4K photos to iOS apps on Twitter





In recent years, smartphones have offered great options for capturing images. The sensor has a much wider resolution and can take more and more high quality shots. They’re getting better and better, but it’s up to social media to handle these bigger and bigger files. This work is becoming more and more acclaimed, allowing iOS users to upload their 4K photos to Twitter.

Twitter Smartphone 4K

Twitter is joining the trend of new technologies and software. In your case, it shows that both are closely related and include new features found in other rival applications. The last case was the arrival of the fleet. This is just a copy of the story that appears in your Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp status (if you forget it).

But with Twitter, you can do more than upload short videos that disappear in 24 hours, or small messages of 280 characters. Adding images to these characters will never hurt and will allow photo enthusiasts to upload higher quality content. And Twitter will finally be able to upload 4K photos. This is a great novelty, but you still have to do one thing to activate it.

When tweeting these high resolution photos, the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available to everyone.

To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high quality image settings in your data usage settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx

Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

How to activate 4K photos on Twitter

Yes, you are reading it correctly. This feature will be available, but you must activate it to get the highest quality images. To do this, navigate to the application settings and[データ使用量]You need to look for high quality image parts as an option.

As you can imagine, UHD photos are so heavy that you have to download a lot of data whether you upload or view them. For this reason, we recommend using this feature in your WiFi location unless you don’t want to run out of data right away.

First on iOS

As mentioned at the beginning, uploading images to Twitter in 4K is for iOS device users only. This will automatically exclude all users of Android. You have to wait until you publish a high quality photo with this feature.

..

