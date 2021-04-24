Google Selects Participants in Climate Change Startup Accelerators





Image credit: Stock

Technology company Google will select 11 North American-based start-ups to join the new Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change program.

The three-month program, launched in June of this year, is designed to support start-ups developing solutions to help address climate change. Selected start-ups will have access to Google’s programs, products, people and technologies to further develop or commercialize their solutions.

For example, selected start-ups will outline the key technical challenges they are facing and will work with Google’s relevant experts to help resolve those challenges.

Google will host digital workshops, programming, and mentorship sessions for start-ups during the 10-week period of the program.

Startup Accelerators are open to seed-to-series A revenue-generating technology startups, with more than 5-10 employees, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Enexor, a Tennessee-based renewable energy company, is one of 11 startups selected to participate in the Google for Startups Accelerator: ClimateChange initiative.

Enexor says it will take this opportunity to accelerate the commercialization of carbon conversion and renewable energy solutions, increase the efficiency of companies around the world and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Enexor’s plug-and-play bioenergy technology converts almost all organic matter, including plastic and biomass waste, into renewable and thermal energy while reducing carbon emissions and ultimately mitigating climate change.

Start-ups and climate change trends

The announcement comes as the technology sector becomes increasingly aware of the role that start-ups can play in accelerating energy shifts and combating climate change.

For example, the energy sector has recorded a significant increase in startup acquisitions as major players are expanding their offerings. In addition, more money is being secured to support start-ups as solutions are commercialized.

This week, smart grid solutions company Landis + Gyr announced that it will expand its footprint in the electric vehicle charging segment by acquiring a 100% stake in True Energy, a Danish smart EV charging solutions company. The move is expected to help Landis + Gyr expand its offerings and help utilities reach their climate mitigation goals.

In mid-April, Portuguese multinational energy company EDP announced plans to invest in start-ups that could accelerate the energy transition. Utility secured 10 million through EDP ventures to support Portuguese start-ups within clean energy, smart grids, energy efficiency, electrical mobility, energy storage, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, IoT, predictive integrity, AR Announced & VR, Big Data, Advanced Analysis Sector.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos