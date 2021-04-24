Everyone is investing in green Here’s what they lack





Mitigating the effects of climate change has become a central stage in the financial world. The urgency to address carbon emissions is emerging, whether under the label of impact investing, environmental and social governance (ESG) investing, or a few other phrases.

A chorus of actions by Wall Street, banks around the world, and investors represents a fundamental shift in the way investment decisions are made. It is encouraging to see the most prominent players in the investment community recognizing the importance of this existential threat.

To rethink how the financial sector can help build an environmentally sustainable economy, investors need to think differently about what to evaluate and what to avoid. Focusing on climate change will clarify the challenges we face and the opportunities to overcome them. For this new purpose, we must rethink the role of nuclear power.

With the transition to a more decarbonized economy, the demand for carbon-free energy technology will increase, requiring a large investment in new energy technology. We need the growth of wind and solar and the advancement of batteries. However, these technologies only provide some of the solutions.

As a complement to these energy sources, nuclear power, Japan’s largest producer of carbon-free energy, can enable the transition to a low-carbon future as quickly and affordably as possible. This means that we will need to invest in maintaining today’s nuclear power plants and commercializing advanced nuclear energy technologies that are already under development.

There are many things to build. Today, nuclear power plants are demonstrating unprecedented efficiency, helping us avoid more carbon emissions than the equivalent of 100 million passenger cars a year. Four reactors have been licensed to operate for 80 years, and more are expected to follow. The timeline for advanced nuclear deployments is on our side to reduce carbon emissions.

Dozens of Silicon Valley companies are already developing next-generation nuclear technology. In order for nuclear power to fulfill its promise, private capital needs to be marshalled. This is what the financial sector can do very well. Still, when it comes to funding Wall Street, there’s still more work to be done to blame nuclear energy. The investment community needs to equally defend all kinds of climate-friendly carbon reduction investments, but that’s not what we see.

Despite the momentum of socially responsible investment, outdated ESG filters clearly put a key element of climate solutions at a disadvantage. Some ESG frameworks are encouraging investment in fuels that have to move in the past, discounting the value of essential solutions to overcome climate change challenges. Outdated ESG filters create barriers to nuclear energy and place our country with the largest source of carbon-free energy in the same class as weapons. Forty years ago, these financial scorecards do not pave the way for a future carbon-free economy.

Instead of looking at older indicators, companies and investors should look to a broader consensus in favor of the expansion of nuclear energy. Bipartisan policy makers, scientists, environmental groups, and intergovernmental agencies such as the United Nations Climate Panel and the International Energy Agency all consider nuclear power to be essential in addressing our climate crisis. These groups have supported policies to protect existing nuclear power plants, while demanding more nuclear power in the transition of clean energy to the future.

Federal investment, growing customer interest and strong policy signals have made nuclear and nuclear technology innovation a wise investment. Policies such as clean energy standards and zero carbon commitment have passed the legislature and show the value that nuclear energy brings in realizing a cleaner energy future. The federal government is investing in new nuclear power to overcome its first cost and is spending billions of dollars on demonstration projects to deploy small modular reactors and other advanced nuclear designs.

As energy companies steadily promise zero carbon pledges, customer interest grows. They believe that advanced nuclear energy is essential to achieving carbon reduction targets, recognizing the potential to clean up transport and industrial processes through the generation of carbon-free hydrogen and process heat.

Here is the momentum to tackle climate change. It’s time to rethink how ESG investing can remove barriers to environmental protection investment. If done correctly, investment in climate technology will move the needle and help drive the emerging sector of carbon-free technology, which is responsible for supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in our country.

Alongside wind and solar, nuclear energy must play an important role as we move to increasingly carbon-free power grids. Without private sector funding, nuclear energy would play a limited role in helping us overcome climate problems. Experts agree that without nuclear power, it would hinder the ability to reduce carbon emissions and make the path to a future of clean energy much longer and much more expensive for all of us.

Maria Korsnick is President and CEO of the Institute for Nuclear Energy.

