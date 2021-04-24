Outriders players are kicking party members to store expedition plunder





Outriders players have been expelled from the expedition shortly before receiving loot rewards, leaving frustrated fans empty-handed.

Multiplayer RPG Outriders is now in the news of anger from players being kicked out of the expedition just before receiving rewards. The game is the latest looter from publisher Square Enix following the disastrous launch of Marvel’s Avengers. April Fool’s Day, released in 2021, Outriders has been constantly criticized for numerous bugs, glitches and design flaws ever since.

Since the game was released earlier this month, the game has seen everything from long-running server issues to players clearing inventory. It’s a frustrating experience for players who bought a list-priced game at launch and still couldn’t enjoy much, even though many fans praised the gameplay itself. Developer People Can Fly is having a hard time catching up while the game’s problems are piled up from all directions, and the list of problems seems to be getting bigger and bigger.

The latest developments in Outriders include the outbreak of sadness in high-level gameplay that ruins the experience of many players partying with strangers. In the case of the Outriders, this grief comes in the form of keeping people’s hard-earned loot away from them, as Eurogamer reported. Players take part in expeditions by having parties with strangers. This is an end-of-game activity for the game to earn powerful loot, but system surveillance allows hosts of these parties to expel players at the end of the expedition. You can claim that loot. This means that the player does all the hard work of the expedition and gets nothing in return, causing serious problems for the community. The YouTube video posted by Redditoru / TxDieselKid shows the actual practice and why it’s so frustrating for game fans.

There is no benefit to a player kicking a partner before getting loot. Toxic behavior is only because it is toxic. TxDieselKid asks, “How about this? I don’t really understand why someone does this. How do people enjoy this?” These feelings are shared by most of the player base who want a quick change in the system. Players suggest some simple solutions to the problem, from putting loot directly into someone’s inventory to adding a timer in front of the player. You are allowed to be kicked at the end of the expedition. Until this is fixed, it’s not surprising that many people choose the difficulty of solo play over joining others.

This event brings yet another stigma to the reputation of Outriders and its publisher, Square Enix. Not as bad as the trouble that occurred when the game was launched, a series of mistakes and oversights have caused a chain reaction within the community, where people put the game down or go to the store to get a full refund of the game. The developers have promised an apology package to fans who stick to the game through this nasty launch, but if they don’t figure out such issues, no one may be able to receive them.

