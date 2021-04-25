That’s why Steve Jobs loved the new purple iPhone 12 – BGR





One of the great surprises from Apple’s Spring Loaded event on Tuesday was the introduction of a number of new products like the updated iPad Pro and updates to existing Apple products such as podcasts and Apple Cards. It was, but the purple iPhone 12 was revealed. I was hoping.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have a brand new purple finish. Apple praises both cell phone models as being perfectly color-matched with the phone’s finely crushed back glass. However, many who watched the virtual Apple event where these phones were announced were probably unaware of the deeper importance of phone color. Like both models with an advanced dual-camera system that boasts a powerful end-to-end Super Retina XDR display as well as providing powerful computational photography capabilities, the myriad bells and whistles of the phone Along with the usual summary it was certainly not mentioned with OLED. Sure, unless you really know Apple’s history, you might not know that Project Purple was Apple’s codename when the iPhone was first developed prior to the 2007 announcement that defined the era. not.

Not only that, purple was also reportedly Steve Jobs’ favorite color. This wonders if this new model of Apple’s signature product, launched 10 years after Jobs’ death, is a kind of tribute to the company’s iconic co-founder, according to a 1996 Vanity Fair article. You will think.

The book by Cult of Mac editor Leander Kahney, Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products, has some additional details along these same lines. For example, “Purple” was the secret codename for the original iPhone project. I was jumping into the very dangerous world of mobile phones. At least to the outside world, the company’s new efforts may have seemed far from Apple’s core competencies.

The project purple codename was eventually shortened and associated with two phone projects being developed in parallel. According to Kahney’s book, the iPod nano-based project P1 and another Ive-led project are based on multi-touch technology and are codenamed P2.

Another book on iPhone history — The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, by Brian Merchant — cultivates similar ground and adds colors around the importance of purple in iPhone history (puns are intended). Not). After all, the lab where Apple was secretly working on a device that became known as the iPhone was also known as the “Purple Dormitory.”

Adding all these nuggets from Apple’s history, including Steve Jobs’ own color affinity, it feels like this new edition of Apple’s most important product isn’t at least a little nod to CEO. It’s difficult to do who made this possible in the first place? I don’t think Apple would admit so much, and there’s no doubt that there were a lot of additional motives that made sense for this color choice, but if he did, this would be Jobs. It was a particularly special device for me and I think it was loved. With us today as well.

By the way, for those who want to get one of these models: Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini pre-orders have started for customers in the US, UK, Japan, China and more. 30 other countries and regions. The phone itself will be available from Friday, April 30th.

