Godfall was rated for PS4 in Europe

The Pan European Game Information Commission evaluated the melee action RPG Godfall developed by Counterplay Games for PlayStation 4 on April 24th.

Godfall was first launched for PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2020. PlayStation 4 version has not been announced.

Here’s an overview of the game through Gearbox Publishing:

about

Godfall is the first predator, melee action RPG of its kind. Aperion is on the verge of ruin. You are the last knight of Valorian, a god-like warrior who can equip a Valor plate, and a legendary armor set that turns you into an unstoppable close quarters master. Climb the Elemental Kingdom and tear through your enemies as you challenge Macro, the crazy god waiting for you at the top. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store during the 2020 holiday season.

Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing.

Main functions

Many of the Aperion’s realms await adventures beyond exotic landscapes, from the above-ground coral reefs of the Water Realm to the crimson forests beneath the Earth Realm. Master Breathtaking Weapons Master all five weapon classes. Each class has its own style of play and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords and dual blades. Unstoppable level up, learn new skills and discover legendary weapons that have a devastating effect on the battlefield. Unlock Divine Armor Unlock 12 Courage Plates: A sacred zodiac-inspired armor suit that gives you the power to shred all enemies between you and the macro. Test your skills in the Vanquish Worthy Foes Tower of Trials, challenge the toughest enemies and win top-notch loot. With your friends in Ascend Together or Solo Fight solo, or online co-op with 3 players.

Thank you, Twisted Voxels.

