Games and Roads Streaming on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [April 19-25]





Every week, MobileSyrup features some of the biggest titles of its recent hit gaming services, including Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Plus.

It also highlights the Canadian title if relevant.

Google Stadia Judgment

The creators of the Yakuza series will release Action Thriller Judgment today on #Stadia. It takes more than a fist to solve this mystery, but it doesn’t matter if you’re ready for a brawl. https://t.co/TLFo3igF6p pic.twitter.com/gslUTkwf2U

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 23, 2021

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publisher: Sega Genre: Action-adventure Price: $ 53.99 CAD Metacritic: 80% (PS4 version) Google Stadia Release Date: April 23, 2021

In this yakuza spin-off, detective Takayuki Yagami tracks a serial killer in a fictional Tokyo district of Kamlocho.

The game features yakuza-like close quarters combat that combines investigative mechanics with numerous side cases and mini-games.

Stadia Pro costs $ 11.99 per month and supports streams up to 4K / 60fps. Games can also be purchased separately and played at 1080p / 60fps without Stadia Pro.

For more information on Stadia, check out this week’s community blog. Note: Ubisoft + is currently only available to Stadia in the US, but a Ubisoft spokeswoman has confirmed with MobileSyrupthat that its streaming service will be available to Stadia in Canada on days when it has not yet been confirmed. did.

Beta version of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming on iOS and PC

Looking forward to continuing to grow the community and cloud gaming, it’s great to share the progress of the team. Browsing the XGP library, trying out the game right away and continuing to play in your browser, or downloading and continuing on your console or PC is a great detection feature. https://t.co/1PrB3x4Q2m

— Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) April 19, 2021

It’s not a brand new game, but it’s definitely worth mentioning that Xbox has finally launched the Game Pass cloud gaming service (formerly known as “xCloud”) in closed beta on iOS and PC.

Unfortunately, for the time being, invitations are only randomly sent to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, so there’s no other way to opt in and join. However, if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate member, it’s worth checking your email. If you have already confirmed, please post an invitation.

To circumvent Apple’s restrictive App Store policy, Apple device owners can join PC users to access xbox.com/play in Edge, Chrome, or Safari and access over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles. I will.

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console)

Developer: Sony San Diego Studio Publisher: PlayStationGenre: SportsPrice: Game Pass for Console, Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming) Metacritic: 78% (PS5 version) Google Stadia Release date: April 20, 2021

As part of MLB’s new deal with Sony, PlayStation’s San Diego Studios annual baseball sim will be available for the first time on Xbox and will be launched on the day with a Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Android. The console game pass and the PC game pass each cost $ 11.99 CAD per month.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, on the other hand, costs $ 16.99 per month and is required for Android streaming (Xbox is now called the “cloud”). In addition, this hierarchy includes access to both console and PC game passes, Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, and EA Play.

New entrants can sign up for $ 1 in the first month of Game Pass Ultimate.

For more information on the Game Pass, check to see if the second batch of new games for April is here.

Image credit: PlayStation / MLB







