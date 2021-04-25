Fintech Pollinate in the UK says financial technology companies aren’t a niche market because they support digital financial services.





The UK is touted as the world leader in FinTech, and some “companies” support this position, according to a blog post by London-based Pollinate, a global software business that works with banks to support it. Deepen and expand relationships with clients.

The Polinate team, which secured $ 50 million in the Series C round last month, points out: “With a solid track record of innovation, technology and development, it’s no surprise that the UK has undergone major changes in all sectors in 2020. It is second only to the United States in terms of total capital investment in FinTech. Yes, UK-based FinTech accounted for 408 of the 3,052 investment transactions, raising $ 4.1 billion that year. “

Pollination is further pointed out in that blog post:

“This year, a report commissioned by the Ministry of Finance and chaired by industry expert Ron Khalifa was published. The Kalifa Review is clear to enable the UK to take advantage of the opportunities offered by FinTech. It provides strategies and delivery plans to show how FinTech’s continued growth in the UK will have a significant impact on the development of the global sector. “

In a conversation between Ron Kalifa and Al Lukies, Founder and CEO of Pollinates, Ron emphasized or emphasized the importance and relevance of the industry. Investment in UK-based fintech companies was reported as “higher” than the following four countries totaled in the rankings.

As mentioned in Pollinate’s blog, Fintech is no longer a “niche”. It is, in fact, an industry that employs more than one million professionals and is “supporting” or becoming part of the foundation of financial services, and is today internationally valued at around 100 billion. That number is expected to triple in the next 10 years.

To support the growth of UK fintech companies and ensure that they remain major global hubs, Kalifa Review (covered) has outlined the following plans:

Policies and Regulations: Califa said, “A scale that supports organizations focused on scaling innovative technologies by strengthening existing regulatory sandboxes and supporting partnerships between existing and fintech / legtech companies. “Suggest Box” Skills: Utilizing the FinTech Talent Pool already in the UK, Califa “Proposes adult skill improvement and retraining by ensuring access to education at low cost. In addition, international Proposing a new visa stream that opens up access to talented talent. Califa will either strengthen its position on immigrants or risk a significant shortage of human capital in order to remain a global leader in FinTech. Investment: “Establishing a market-driven 1 billion fintech growth fund drawn from institutional investors to raise 2 billion fintech growth capital. Also, R & D tax amount Increasing deductions, enterprise investment schemes (EIS) and Venture Capital Trust (VCT) argue that FinTech’s competitive arena needs to be leveled compared to other technology companies. Environmental improvements are also focused on reducing free floats, dual-class stocks, and easing liens on the table. International: Strengthen international operational support. UK post-EU environment. To that end, Khalifa proposed the provision of FinTech’s International Action Plan, similar to quality stamps to promote international cooperation through the Center for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT) and to strengthen awareness of international credibility. Launch an international FinTech qualification portfolio. Market “Country connectivity:” To support and expand the specialties of the UK-specific region, especially the intellectual property currently being created by UK universities. Kalifa proposes to provide a three-year strategy to foster the country’s top 10 fintech clusters, and grow fintech clusters by accelerating development and investment in CFIT and R & D. ”

Over the last decade, fintech companies have changed from traditional bank “competitors” to banking business partners, “aiming to achieve their goal of making their customers’ lives easier,” Pollinate said in a blog. I am. Position.

As new products and new products enter the market on a regular basis, the company also said, “The Ministry of Finance’s continued investment in UK FinTech by international companies and how to optimally support FinTech. From the interest, it is clear that the focus is on the UK. The fintech scene continues to lead. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos