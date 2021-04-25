Returns could be the most important game on PS5





Returns How does it affect Sony’s PS5 plan? (Photo: Sony)

One reader argues that Sony’s focus on first-party monopolies would be a heavy burden if this month’s returns weren’t a critical hit.

Sony has knocked a lot in the last few weeks, but it’s because Microsoft is doing very well in comparison and people aren’t used to making unforced errors by playing the clown. I argue that it just looks as bad as that. Their only selling point is that they have better exclusive games than Microsoft, so there’s no doubt they’re much more scrutinized than usual. This is not difficult as Microsoft does not have an exclusive game.

Sony did so and launched the game. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, Astros Playroom all went well. Not only that, but given the pandemic and the fact that it’s a better lineup than most other consoles without excuses, it was very impressive that they put them all on time.

So far this year, their only game is Destruction All Stars. This is getting mediocre reviews and it’s getting harder and harder to find enough players for the match. It was fine for a PS Plus free feed, but Sony initially planned to charge 70 until it made sense (or perhaps until you played it yourself), but now it’s 18. Start piercing Sony’s argument that the reason you should stick to them is because their games are the best.

That argument is why people buy Nintendo consoles, and with that context in mind, Sony seems to be increasingly their long-term rival, lack of communication, sudden anti-consumption. The movement of the person, and the general air, somewhat justified, unfriendly. However, both companies are only as good as the previous game, and both have similar achievements at this time, but Nintendo is very happy as its own (huge) niche due to its family-friendly advantage. Can exist in.

But Sony doesn’t have that advantage. Most of their games aren’t family-friendly, and surprisingly, the PlayStation 5 lineup is very hardcore and creates its own niche. Now, as an avid gamer, Im is everything, but obviously Demon’s Souls isn’t a game for everyone, and the next game, Returnal, seems to be pretty well aimed at medium to hardcore gamers. is.

If you’ve never heard of an understandable return that Sony has barely mentioned, it’s still out on Friday. It’s by the people who made Resogun, and it looks really good in my eyes. But of course I don’t know because I’ve never played it. This is a completely original IP and, as far as I know, it’s a pretty difficult game to describe. So, if not a big budget compared to other Sony games, it’s relatively unsold and probably not very successful.

But what if it’s bad? If Returnal is another Destruction All Stars, we need to start asking some serious questions about how Sony treats the next generation. If their game hits and starts to make mistakes, what are you really buying for the PlayStation 5? It’s not the most powerful console and definitely not the best value for money. The only purpose after that is DualSense, which is clearly not enough.

Conversely, if Returnal is really good, Sony’s attitude is far more justified. They point out even more minor releases and claim that they can more or less always rely on them for quality. The return isn’t going to make or destroy the PlayStation 5, but it will definitely raise or lower Sony’s fever. If that is bad, their entire game plan will be questioned. If it’s good, it goes some way to prove them correctly by taking a different stance against Microsoft.

I really don’t know what will happen, so I’m very interested in what will happen this week. In particular, June’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the only other PlayStation 5 with a confirmed release date, and Horizon Forbidden West and God Of War are unlikely to succeed this year (like Gran Turismo 7). (To) not already).

Sony is taking more risks than some people understand about the PlayStation 5 plans, and this week we’ll start seeing if betting will benefit them. Next-generation / current-generation console wars are intensifying!

Grackle by the reader

