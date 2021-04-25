Technicians may exit Live Export Monitor: RSPCA





RSPCA fears that independent observers could board a ship and stop working as the federal government seeks technical solutions for live monitoring of export welfare.

“The risk is that technology replaces independent human observation,” RSPCA Dr. Jed Goodfellow told AAP.

His concern came earlier this month after Agriculture Minister David Little Proud sought a technical solution to improve trade regulation.

“Over 2.3 million Australian livestock are exported from the sea and air each year, and Australia is the world leader in ensuring the health and welfare standards for these livestock,” he said at the time.

“But current monitoring and reporting is primarily manual, repetitive and resource-intensive, so maintaining and demonstrating good welfare outcomes now puts a significant regulatory burden on the industry. I’m calling. “

The government has provided a total of $ 10 million in grants to fund feasibility studies such as temperature surveillance and CCTV.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, so-called business research and innovation initiatives offer the opportunity to develop solutions to improve government services.

“The current round of BRII involves exploring opportunities to use technology more effectively to more effectively and efficiently monitor and demonstrate good animal health and well-being results. “The spokesman said on Saturday.

“This does not mean that independent observers will be replaced. Rather, this work is looking at options on how to tighten and improve government trade regulation.”

But Dr. Goodfellow is not so sure.

The raw export industry has been plagued by welfare issues for many years, and in 2011 the government temporarily banned raw exports altogether.

In 2018, the ministry was empowered to put independent observers on high-risk voyages to monitor the status of animal welfare.

The story continues

However, they were only deployed on some ships and the program was suspended in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Our concern is that the government does not intend to replace these observers and they are considering a technical replacement,” says Dr. Goodfellow.

Mark Harvey Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Livestock Exporters Council, told AAP that he did not fully agree with RSPCA.

“Currently, extensive surveillance of vessels is underway and technology could enhance it,” he said.

Harvey-Sutton said all living export vessels are in stock, and that vessels carrying long-distance travel and breeding inventory also have qualified veterinarians.

He said there had been no welfare issues since the government suspended the deployment of independent observers on several vessels.

“Since COVID, there have been no independent observers and no welfare issues … there is already important onboard surveillance,” he said.

Dr. Goodfellow said the technology could be useful for end-to-end monitoring of sheep during voyages and could be used to track key welfare indicators in the enclosure, such as humidity and ammonia levels. I admit.

But he says welfare standards must change radically.

“You can have all the gadgets in the world, but that doesn’t change the animal welfare issues inherent in trade,” he said.

In early April, New Zealand announced that it would phase out live exports altogether.

Livecorp, a national industrial service provider, declined to comment on the grant scheme.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos