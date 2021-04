Answers to why you can’t hear voice guidance on Google Maps and other technical questions

Q: I’m using Google Maps on my Android phone LGK51. When you’re at home and your phone is using WiFi, you’ll hear the app’s voice instructions. However, when I’m driving a car, I can’t hear the voice instructions. what’s wrong?

Doug Gwost in Shoreview, Minnesota.

A: There are several possible reasons why Google Maps voice guidance does not work in the car. It may be due to the phone settings, or it may be the result of a phone-to-Internet connection or a phone-to-car connection. Here are some things to try:

While driving, check the signal strength of your mobile phone’s cellular connection. If the signal is weak, the app may not run properly.

Make sure you’re using both of the wireless connections you need to hear Google Maps directions from your car speakers. The first is a basic Bluetooth connection to the car. The second is the “Play audio via Bluetooth” setting. Experts[設定]Go to[ナビゲーション設定]Click to[Bluetooth経由で音声を再生する]When[通話中に音声を再生する]We recommend that you turn on two features.

The Bluetooth connection between your mobile phone and your car may be poor. Turn both Bluetooth off and then back on. If that doesn’t work, try removing the car from your smartphone’s Bluetooth settings and then reconnecting your phone to your car.

When the cache memory of Google Maps is full, it may interfere with Bluetooth. To empty the cache[設定]Go to[アプリ]Click and tap Google Maps. Click “Force Stop” to turn off the operation of the app.In-app[ストレージ]Click and[キャッシュをクリア]Click. Restart the app.

Q: I have 40 documents stored as Apple Pages files. Each has an embedded color photo and is 2-3 pages long. I would like to integrate the files and print about 5 copies. Which software do I need to use and where can I print a copy?

Dale Bosch, Edina, Minnesota.

A: Use the Apple Pages program to copy one Pages document at a time and paste each into a new Pages document (see tinyurl.com/tm3uaj6x). Then use Pages to save the combined document using the .doc or .docx suffix as a Microsoft Word file (see tinyurl.com/4xs9uams). Almost all printing services can print from Word files.

You can save the new Word document to a flash drive and bring it to the printing service, or you can upload the Word file to the printing service’s website. Consumer printing services include Office Depot and OfficeMax (see tinyurl.com/7u8p5tr3), Staples (see tinyurl.com/33775k65), FedEx (tinyurl.com/nhttkm67), and Walgreens (see tinyurl.com/b8hz25e6). See).

After a recent Windows 10 update, Marilyn Jewel of Concord, New Hampshire received a screen message from the Microsoft Account Team. I instructed her to open an email (on another device) to get a “security code” to access her PC. After she entered the number on her PC, it could no longer print the document in color.

Running the free version of the Malwarebytes security program (see tinyurl.com/z9rxvane) solved her problem, but her plight includes a message to everyone. If you get it, it’s a scam. Star Tribune / TNS

