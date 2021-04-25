United Nations is considering AI options for peace in war zones | Technology





Artificial intelligence helps mediate peacekeeping operations in war-torn countries, emphasizing how infamous technology can have a positive impact.

Over the past year, the United Nations has worked with AI startup Remesh to negotiate a peace agreement between Yemen and Libya as they tackle the ongoing civil war and coronavirus pandemic. We have developed an algorithm that is useful for.

This tool was deployed as a website link to stakeholders in needy areas. It was designed to evaluate free-form responses on the Internet from up to 1,000 people at a time and elicit consensus in near real time. The software helped the United Nations understand which groups in the conflict zone were most concerned during live discussions with political leaders.

The United Nations began working in Yemen last summer. There, a platform was deployed to understand how people thought the pandemic affected the conflict on the ground and who believed it was responsible. It was used in Libya in October to determine how participants felt about the UN’s proposal for a caretaker government, about 10 years after a North African country fell into conflict. It was.

Traditionally, to find out what people in the war zone want, the UN Peacebuilding Secretariat has staff conduct a national survey on foot or by phone, which takes months to complete and is carried out. It cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It was expensive. By the time the results come back, the results may be out of date,” said Darnish Masoud, political attaché for the United Nations Innovation Cell. “But it helps to have a quick way to systematically talk to people and see how their views are evolving.”

The United Nations currently manages 12 peacekeeping operations on three continents to minimize civilian suffering and maintain long-term peace. The United States is the largest financial contributor to these activities, providing more than a quarter of the 2021 organization’s $ 6.8 billion peacekeeping budget.

In January 2020, the agency launched the Innovation Division to research, pilot and expand new technologies. That’s where the partnership with Remesh begins. Founded in 2014, the New York-based market research firm works primarily with companies that seek to understand the needs of their employees and customers. The United Nations has adopted that concept and applied it to diplomatic efforts.

Remesh’s web-based platform allows institutions to interact with the audience. The response also goes through an algorithm that clusters the answers in a similar sense, allowing participants to agree or disagree with the results produced. The algorithm has been tweaked for use by the United Nations in situations where people speak their own dialect. International organizations have worked with local war zone organizations to encourage the participation of diverse people.

Participants in Yemen and Libya were asked to access web links, answer open-question questions, and answer votes on their smartphones. They were asked to identify the community they represent, or the political party they strongly identify. All information was shared with local politicians who could respond live on television and act according to what the audience said.

Participation is anonymous, says Remesh.

Andrew Konya, CEO of Remesh, said: “We only have datapoints that people actively and proactively provide to us during live conversations. That’s how they vote and how they identify.”

You can also adjust the data to get similar representations from different factions. So far, peacekeeping organizations have stated that civilian involvement is high.

For example, in Libya, where conversations lasted up to 90 minutes, about half of the people who signed on stayed to the end to write their answers. More people continued to watch, but it’s likely they stopped responding, Masoud said.

According to the United Nations, peacebuilding platforms could emerge in future conflict resolution efforts in places such as Sudan, Mali, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Other forms of problem-solving technology are underway.

The Peacekeeping Organization’s Innovation Lab is working with satellite images from Stanford University and NASA to see if there is a scientific correlation between groundwater depletion and the anxiety of some citizens of the world. That way, the United Nations can predict where and when social conflicts are likely to occur next.

The Innovation Division is also working on machine vision tools to detect if ammunition banned by international law is featured in online videos, as politicians say on television and radio in war-torn areas. I’m researching how to use automatic speech recognition to monitor.

“Our goal is to apply new methods, new technologies and new ways of thinking to the peacebuilding business,” said Masoud. “We are interested in ending armed conflict by understanding, tracking and predicting armed conflict.”

