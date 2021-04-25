



Logica is a declarative logic programming language like Datalog for database queries. It supports the creation of reusable abstractions for building complex queries and compiling them into SQL, making it suitable for a wide range of applications in addition to Google’s own BigQuery.

Writing SQL queries and explaining Google engineers and Logica authors Konstantin Tretyakov and Evgeny Skvortsov can be a nightmare.

Despite its widespread adoption, SQL is not perfect. Writing statements from a long chain of English words (often capitalized to maintain the old-fashioned COBOL spirit of the 70’s) can be very verbose. A single query that spans hundreds of rows occurs on a daily basis.

This state is a direct result of the lack of advanced abstraction mechanisms built into SQL, in addition to the very basic concepts of views and functions. In particular, according to Tretyakov and Skvortsov, SQL does not provide the ability to define or import packages.

Logica seeks to provide an alternative way to write SQL using the principles of logic programming. In particular, it extends propositional logic with additional structures. For example, aggregation, as the name implies, allows you to aggregate the results of multiple queries, similar to what you would do with a SQL GROUP BY statement.

The basic concept of Logica is the concept of logical predicates that replace SQL relationships. In fact, the Logica predicate describes the logical conditions that a line of relation must meet. Predicates can use structures, variables, negations, ANDs (joins), ORs (unions), and aggregates as described above. Most importantly, Logica predicates can use functions. This function does not add query functionality, but it cleans the syntax and makes predicate construction easier.

Logica from Google is well integrated with the BigQuery database. The following is a short example of Logica syntax that shows how to use BigQuery to select popular baby names.

# Connect the predicate to the table. BabyNames (.. r):-`bigquery-public-data.usa_names.usa_1910_current` (.. r); # Extract any sample from the table. @Limit (BabyNamesSample, 11); BabyNamesSample (.. r):-BabyNames (.. r); NameCountByYear (name :, year 🙂 + = number:-BabyNames (name :, year :, number :); # Every year Find the most popular name. @OrderBy (TopNameByYear, “year”); TopNameByYear (year) ArgMax = name-> NameCountByYear (name :, year :).;

Logica’s syntax is strongly communicated by Datalog, or Prolog. This can look pretty annoying. However, according to the Tretyakov Gallery and the Skvortsov Museum, it is suitable when you want to use complex SQL queries that are difficult to read and expressed in a more manageable way. However, keep in mind that SQL is more than just a query definition language, as it also includes data manipulation capabilities for creating new data properties, such as adding columns to a table and creating a new table. Please give me.

As mentioned earlier, Logica can now be converted to BigQuery SQL, but support for PostgreSQL and SQLite is on the roadmap and is already ly available.

