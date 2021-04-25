EU artificial intelligence law could be a US template





The European Union has issued a drastic law that severely restricts the use of artificial intelligence (AI) if passed. This is a relatively recent technology that is widely used in almost every aspect of modern life and raises concerns about privacy and the great danger to privacy.Democracy that can be triggered if it falls into the hands of a malicious person

The European Commission, the EU’s administrative body, published a 108-page draft on Wednesday. This includes rules regarding the use of AI in a series of “high-risk” activities for which the United States does not yet have clear legislation.

“When it comes to artificial intelligence, trust is a must, and it’s not good to have it,” Marguerite Vestager, vice chairman of the European Commission for the digital age, said in a statement. “With these groundbreaking rules, the EU is leading the development of new global norms to ensure that AI is credible.”

Vestager is also an EU competition committee and has recently led antitrust investigations into major American tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple.

Similar to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enacted in 2018, artificial intelligence regulations are expected to help set government templates for emerging technology regulations in the United States and around the world.

In the United States, discussions on AI regulation are taking place at both state and federal levels, but few bills have passed the legislature. In 2020, general AI bills and resolutions were introduced in at least 13 states, according to the National Assembly of State Legislatures. The only state, Utah, has enacted a bill to create a “deep technology talent initiator” within the state’s higher education system.

American tech giants operating in Europe are already preparing to challenge the EU’s proposed legislation. The regulation “hits the Commission’s goal of turning the EU into a global AI leader,” said a policy analyst at the Data Innovation Center, a Washington, DC think tank funded by several of the largest tech companies in the United States. “It could cause Europe, he said. According to Forbes, “further lags behind the United States and China.”

In any case, it can take years for those proposed rules to become law. In the EU, the new law needs to be approved by both the European Parliament and members of the European Council representing 27 governments.

The main points of the proposal are as follows.

Strict rules for face recognition

Face recognition is one of the most controversial areas of AI applications. Under the EU framework, facial recognition and real-time biometrics in public spaces are used unless law enforcement agencies need technology to deal with public security emergencies such as preventing terrorist attacks or finding missing children. Is prohibited.

Disclosure requirements for “risk” AI providers

Companies developing and using high-risk AI applications such as self-driving software need to provide proof of safety and documentation that explains how technology makes decisions. Enterprises also need to ensure human monitoring of how applications are created and used.

Software-generated media content, including “deepfake” videos, is subject to strict transparency disclosure. The author needs to notify the user that the content is being generated in an automated way.

Other “high risk” applications

The proposed legal framework determines the level of risk for AI applications based on criteria such as the intended purpose, the number of people who may be affected, and the irreversibility of harm.

The draft identifies eight categories of high-risk applications such as biometrics, management and operation of critical infrastructure, education, employment, privacy, law enforcement, border control, and justice systems.

Heavy penalties facing big tech

Under this proposal, companies that violate the rules could be fined up to 6 percent of the world’s annual revenue. For Facebook, it’s up to $ 5.2 billion based on 2020 sales. For Google, that would be $ 11 billion.

