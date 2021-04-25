Assassin’s Creed Valhara Developers Commits to Improved Title Updates





Ubisoft has promised to improve future updates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a developer blog post, following many bad updates.

Ubisoft has openly acknowledged that the recent Assassins Creed Valhalla title update is not complete and promises to improve on future updates. Players are open to opinions about the latest updates to titles that broke promises and didn’t live up to expectations.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara is the latest addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Cast the player as a Viking invader and settle the clan in the UK. The settlement period is from 872 AD to 878 AD, and the story includes events of these years. During this time, the Vikings from Norway headed for England, attacking and plundering villages and churches along the way. Players can participate in these raids and use loot to level up their place of residence and increase their fame. Norse mythological aspects are also included, as the dream landscapes of Asgard and Jötunheimr are in-game.

In a recent developer blog update, Ubisoft shared the following roadmap for the future of Assassins Creed Valhalla. According to the blog, developers will switch to a five-week release cycle with future title updates, giving them more time to tweak and debug updates before they are released to the public. This means that the next two major updates were delayed, update 1.2.1 was pushed on April 27th, and the Wrath of the Druids expansion was delayed until May 13th.

This developer’s blog post also includes some fixes that have been rolled out for the game, addressing a bug that has plagued players for some time. The missing fish bug has finally been fixed and all previously missing fish will now live throughout the UK. This update will be released in June. A bug in the quest line “Absence of Ealdorman” has been investigated and some specific patches are underway. The last major bug fix addressed is in the “Pig of Prophecy” quest line, which poses a major issue for some players. This side quest should be fixed in the 1.2.1 update later this month.

Ubisoft has depressed the accelerator pedal on Assassins Creed Valhalla to help developers focus on making these updates correctly. As evidenced by recent failed releases like Cyberpunk 2077, putting employees on the grindstone is by no means a workaround. We hope that Ubisoft’s approach of giving developers time and resources to get the job done will be rewarded. In the future, we hope these updates are more in line with what the company has promised and what fans expect from such a prestigious series.

Source: Ubisoft

Liv Harris is an Australian freelance journalist based in Sydney.

