



During the Spring Loaded event on Tuesday, Apple announced that (especially) the second season of the runaway hit show, Ted Lasso, will drop on July 23. This is very good for show fans (including me) who missed a serious football coach with an incredibly sunny outlook on life that gave a bit of rest during the coronavirus outbreak last summer. This is news.

However, at the end of Spring Loaded, there was a Ted Lasso-related Easter egg. This is a small box graphic with the text Ted Lasso Secret Shortbread (which will be about one box). I could hardly see the recipe itself. However, eagle eye developer David Smith was able to read the text and googled it and found that it matched the Shortbread New York Times recipe (a slightly different recipe than Ted). But).

He blogged about it here:

If you look carefully at the visible fractional characters, you’re pretty sure that this first line looks like this:

1 1/2 cup / 340 grams of cold unsalted butter cut into 1/2 inch pieces for further oiling bread

This is definitely a shortbread recipe. This means that you will need so much butter.

It’s really a lot of terrible butter.

For those who don’t watch the show (and why the one?), Shortbread cookies are an important part of the plot. Ted is suddenly trying to defeat Rebecca, the owner of a coaching British soccer team. Then give her a small pink box of shortbread (later I found out that Ted was baking herself instead of buying shortbread. It’s Ted for you. ).

Rebecca enjoys them.

There aren’t many pure and good things on the internet anymore (she said as she wrote for an internet news site, but of course I didn’t mean The Verge, we’re great ) But a little research streaming show to reveal shortbread recipes from the best reminds me of those innocent days gone by. As Ted reminds us: you just have to believe.

