3 Cathie Wood shares to buy and hold for 10 years





Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, attracted supporters on Wall Street as investors saw her company’s ETFs return huge profits. For example, herARK Innovation ETFs have increased by 300% over the last three years.

Of course, investors don’t have to buy one of Wood’s funds to profit from the stocks in them. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to find a good technology stock in the ARK fund that could make a great 10-year investment. They are back with Square (NYSE: SQ), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). This is the reason.

The ever-expanding financial ecosystem

Danny Vena (Square): Wood focuses on emerging disruptive technologies, so it’s no wonder that digital payments are one of her radar trends. In fact, ARK Fintech Innovation Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are completely dedicated to mobile payments, digital wallets, peer-to-peer lending, blockchain technology, and risk transformation. It’s no surprise that FinTech pioneer Square is ETF’s largest stake, accounting for 10.5% of its $ 4 billion in assets under management.

Square offers a number of services that help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) start and run their businesses. In addition to point-of-sale dongles, the company provides tools to help entrepreneurs navigate e-commerce, social media integration, billing, billing, and even small business loans.

Just this week, Square announced the rollout of a new inventory management tool for retailers. This allows retailers to add new products, count existing inventory, and reorder inventory. This helps explain the ever-expanding capabilities of Square’s products.

Beyond small businesses, Square is expanding in the consumer payments market with the rapid adoption of Cash App. Peer-to-peer mobile payment platforms started out as a way for friends to send money and split invoices, but that’s also evolving.

With the Cash App, users can link their existing bank accounts to facilitate money transfers and get an optional debit card (called a Cash Card) for use at ATMs and physical stores. The app also encourages direct deposits and equity investments and helps increase user engagement.

Another big opportunity for Square is the growing interest in cryptocurrencies. The company was one of the first companies to allow users to buy and sell Bitcoin in 2018. Square reported that 3 million active customers traded in cryptocurrencies in 2020, but usage is accelerating: more than 1 million customers first bought Bitcoin in January 2021 Time to use the cash application.

The diversity of Cash App continues to drive the growth of new users. Square concludes 2020 with 36 million monthly clients, up 50% year-on-year. Cash App revenue was $ 416 million (excluding Bitcoin), up 127% year-over-year. This is not unusual, as CashApp revenue increased by 137% in 2020. More importantly, each new user cohort is more aggressive, profitable and heralds future growth.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Square’s total net revenue increased 141% year-on-year to $ 3.16 billion. At the same time, operating profit of $ 45 million surged 160%.

Given the tailwinds caused by the continued shift to omni-channel commerce, contactless payments, digital wallets and cryptocurrency adoption, Wood is a long-term trend in which Square is some strong and growing. I am keenly aware that it is located at an intersection. Next 10 years. No wonder she owns a lot of it.

The future is in the clouds

Brian Wizards (NET): The Internet is getting more and more crowded every day. With more data, more websites, and more users than ever before, companies that want to stand out need to have fast, responsive websites for their customers. Enter Cloudflare and its mission to help build a better internet.

The company offers products that provide its customers with safer, more reliable and higher performing websites and cloud applications. Not surprisingly, the business is booming and is probably part of why Cathie Wood has this stake in her ARK next-generation Internet ETF.

By the end of 2020, the company increased its fourth-quarter revenue growth to 50% year-on-year, boosting its full-year revenue growth. As customers start using serverless cloud products, spending tends to increase over time. Net retention on a dollar basis has been over 115% in the last eight quarters, and customers spending over $ 100,000 a year are growing at a blazing pace. Next year, management expects growth to continue, with the top line at least $ 589 million, up 37% year-over-year.

index

Q4 2019

Third quarter of 2020

Fourth quarter of 2020

QoQ changes

Year-on-year change

Revenue

$ 84 million

$ 114 million

$ 126 million

14%

50%

Customers over $ 100,000 annually

526

736

828

13%

57%

Dollar-based net retention

119%

116%

119%

+ 3%

—

Even more impressive is Cloudflare’s commitment to innovation. A series of new products over the last few years allows us to tackle a much larger market.

In 2018, its addressable market was estimated at $ 32 billion. But now, with the addition of networks and zero trust services, the opportunity is more than doubled to $ 72 billion and is expected to grow to $ 100 billion by 2024. The recent announcement of a partnership with NVIDIA allows the company to take advantage of artificial intelligence. There is also a growth trend in intelligence.

Like many cloud stocks, the company’s valuation is steep as a percentage of 51 selling prices. But for a company with a history of innovation, a huge and growing market, and a solid track record of growth, this is one stock that you’re happy to buy 10 years from now.

If you’re worried about getting into this high valuation, we recommend buying at one-third. In this way, you will benefit no matter what the stock does over time. If it goes down, you can take advantage of the better price. If it goes up, you will be happy that you own some stock. It may be time to add this Cathie Wood favorite cloud specialist to your portfolio.

Innovative video streaming play

Chris Neiger (ROKU): Video streaming services have been very popular over the last few years as companies have followed Netflix’s footsteps by creating their own original content and depriving them of streaming rights to existing content. Amazon, Apple, Disney, Hulu, HBO, and many other companies all have popular streaming services, and each of these competitors has something in common. They all serve on Roku’s platform.

Roku’s video streaming platform benefits no matter which company wins the streaming war. The company has reduced all subscription services that users sign up for on its platform, which has led to significant growth.

The company’s most recent quarterly sales were up 58% to $ 649.9 million, with diluted non-GAAP revenue of $ 0.49 per share, a Wall Street consensus forecast of $ 0.05 per share. Exceeded the loss of.

Roku also closed the quarter with 51 million active users, up from 37 million in the year-ago quarter. All of these users also increased their spending on Roku’s platform, as average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 24% year-over-year.

Platform revenue (when users sign up for a video streaming service through Roku) is currently the company’s basis, but Roku is also expanding its advertising opportunities. The company recently purchased Nielsen’s sad technical unit. This should help us move into new areas of TV advertising. But even without a purchase, Roku’s ad segment was very strong, with monetized video ad impressions more than doubling year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Given all of this growth, it’s no wonder why Roku’s stake has returned 188% in the last 12 months, and that Cathie Wood owns 3.6 million shares in ARK Innovation ETF. Knowledgeable investors looking for fast-growing tech stocks that can be held for the next 10 years are wise to follow Wood’s lead and add this video streaming platform to their portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

